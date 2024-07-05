Google is bringing Fuchsia OS to Android devices, but not in the way you’d think

To evolve Fuchsia beyond smart home devices, Google has been working on projects such as Starnix to run unmodified Linux binaries on Fuchsia devices. In addition, since late April of this year, Google has been working on a new project called “microfuchsia” that aims to make Fuchsia bootable on existing devices via virtualization. Microfuchsia, according to Google, is a Fuchsia OS build that targets virtual machines and is designed to be bootable in virtualization solutions such as QEMU and pKVM. ↫ Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority

The goal here might be, according to Mishaal Rahman, might be to use this new microfuchsia thing to replace the stripped-down Android version that’s currently being used inside Android’s pKVM to run certain secured workloads. Relevant patches have been submitted to both the Fuchsia and Android side of things for this very purpose.

At this point, it really seems that Google’s grand ambitions with Fuchsia simply didn’t survive the massive employee culling, with leadership probably reasoning that Android and Chrome OS are good enough, and that replacing them with something homegrown and possibly more suited – speculation, of course – simply isn’t worth the investment in both time and money.

It probably makes sense from a financial standpoint, but it’s still sad.