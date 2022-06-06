Apple unveils M2, new MacBook Air

Apple today announced the M2 chip, the second-generation Apple silicon chip for the Mac, offering improved efficiency and performance, as well as support for up to 24GB of memory.
M2 is built using second-generation 5nm technology with 20 billion transistors, 25 percent more than the M1 chip. M2 features a 18 percent faster CPU, a 35 percent more powerful GPU, and a 40 percent faster Neural Engine compared to the M1 chip.
The M2 supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5 unified memory and features four performance and four efficiency cores. The chip supports 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, up 50 percent from the M1.
We’ll have to wait for the independent benchmarks, but considering the M1 still runs circles around the competition – especially in the laptop space – I think it’s safe to say the M2 will be running those same circles at least a little bit faster. The M2 can be found in the brand new MacBook Air, which Apple also announced today.
Thom Holwerda,
Yes, this is so important!
Benchmark-wise the M1 it wins some and looses some (here’s the m1-max)
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Apple-M1-Max-32-Core-GPU-GPU-Benchmarks-and-Specs.579797.0.html
It depends, the M1 is great at efficiency compared to x86 chips. It has some wins and some losses, but I think the pattern that’s coming out is that the M1 does best when only the CPU or only the GPU are being loaded, however when they’re loaded at the same time performance suffers quite drastically as borne out in the gaming benchmarks.