Apple announces macOS 13 Ventura, the next major software update for the Mac

As expected, Apple has used the stage at its WWDC 2022 keynote to reveal the features and changes coming to macOS in the next major software update for the platform, macOS 13 Ventura.

Ventura’s headlining feature is a new multitasking interface called Stage Manager. It’s being billed as a way to fight window clutter on a busy desktop—enter Stage Manager mode, and one of your windows floats to the center of the screen, pushing your other windows into a compressed navigation column on the left of the screen. Click a different app window on the left, and it will fly to the center of the screen, knocking the app you were using before into the navigation column.

I’m not entirely sure if adding a second dock to the Mac is going to be a pleasant experience, but I at least like the throwback to a very deep cut – looks-wise, this reminded me a lot of Sun’s Project Looking Glass, a weird, fully 3D *NIX desktop environment with flippable and rotatable windows built in Java. Then again, Apple’s Expose is still one of the best window management features of the past two decades, so after some use this new Stage Manager feature might be of the same pedigree.

  1. 2022-06-06 6:57 pm
    Alfman

    Thom Holwerda,

    We’ll have to wait for the independent benchmarks…

    Yes, this is so important!

    but considering the M1 still runs circles around the competition – especially in the laptop space – I think it’s safe to say the M2 will be running those same circles at least a little bit faster. The M2 can be found in the brand new MacBook Air, which Apple also announced today.

    Well, benchmark-wise the M1 it wins some and looses some. Here’s the m1-max…
    https://www.notebookcheck.net/Apple-M1-Max-32-Core-GPU-GPU-Benchmarks-and-Specs.579797.0.html

    There was something of a pattern being borne out in gaming benchmarks that suggest the M1’s integrated GPU design is at a disadvantage compared to discrete GPUs.
    https://wccftech.com/m1-max-slower-than-laptop-rtx-3080-in-gaming-benchmarks/
    https://www.tomsguide.com/news/macbook-pro-2021-benchmarks-how-fast-are-m1-pro-and-m1-max

    Gaming is one of the areas we expected the 2021 MacBook Pros to really shine. However, our tests reveal some surprising numbers. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI runs at 46 fps on the M1 Pro (at 1512x982p resolution) and 46 fps on the M1 Max (1728×1080). These numbers are marginally better than the 37 and 38 fps reached on the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, respectively.

    The new MacBooks cannot touch the whopping 92 fps achieved on the ProArt Studio Book 16 (1080p). Both the Surface Laptop Studio (66 fps) and ZBook Fury (83) also performed better. As I’ve said before, the MacBook Pro M1 Max is an absolute beast — and a complete waste for gamers.
    I think this is due to shared ram and shared thermal headroom.

    Of course this is all old news about the M1 and it will be very interesting to see the M2 next to other latest generation CPUs and GPUs. I predict a similar pattern though: individually all the M2 components will be high performance, but using shared memory and sharing thermal headroom could be a bottleneck when all the components need to run at the same time. I think this is why the M1 does relatively well on artificial benchmarks and poorly at games (compared to discrete solutions where CPU and GPU are running more independently).

