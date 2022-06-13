 Home > Windows > People on unsupported hardware were being offered Windows 11 22H2 upgrade

Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows 11 build 22621 to Windows Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview Channel, marking another step towards general availability of Windows 11 22H2 which is scheduled for release sometime later this year. However, it seems from reports on Reddit, that users on unsupported hardware are being offered the upgrade as well, even those on Windows 10.

The wrong bit was flipped.

  1. 2022-06-13 5:17 pm
    chriscox

    It’s still early on. It’s not too late for Microsoft to ensure Windows 11 isn’t worst release of all time. We’ll see.

  2. 2022-06-13 8:38 pm
    Artem S. Tashkinov

    They’ve already admitted they made it by mistake. The requirements stand.

