US communications regulator wants TikTok removed from app stores over spying concerns

A commissioner with the U.S. communications regulator is asking Apple and Google to consider banning TikTok from their app stores over data security concerns related to the Chinese-owned company.
Brendan Carr, a commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has written a letter to the CEOs of both companies, alerting them that the wildly popular video-sharing app does not comply with the requirements of their app store policies.
I wonder just how big the outcry will be among TikTok users if they did this. TikTok is incredibly popular – far more so than people my age even realise – so it certainly wouldn’t go down unnoticed.
This will be an interesting event to see interactions between 1st party and 3rd party app stores, side-loading, web apps, and online services.
Whichever way it goes, it will be educational to watch.
I have the same concerns related to US-based companies, and to Chinese-based ones. “The pot calling the kettle black”, as far as I am concerned…