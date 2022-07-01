 Home > Games > Thanks to fans, the weirdest official Doom game is now playable on Windows

Thanks to fans, the weirdest official Doom game is now playable on Windows

Games No Comments

Doom RPG, id’s Doom game for pre-iPhone mobile phones, has been reverse engineerd and ported to Windows.

Even id Software’s official “Year of Doom” museum at E3 2019 left this 2005 game unchronicled. That’s a shame, because it was a phenomenal example of id once again proving itself a master of technically impressive gaming on a power-limited platform. And platforms don’t get more limited on a power or compatibility basis than the pre-iPhone wave of candy bar handsets, which Doom RPG has been locked to since its original mid-’00s launch. You may think that “turn-based Doom” sounds weird, but Doom RPG stood out as a clever and fun series twist to the first-person shooter formula.

Its abandonment to ancient phones changes today thanks to the reverse-engineering efforts of GEC.inc, a Costa Rica-based collective of at least three developers. On Wednesday, the group released a Windows port of the game based on their work on the original game’s BREW version (a Qualcomm-developed API meant for its wave of mobile phones from 2001 and beyond).

Very few people even remember Doom RPG – and the various other games from id using the same engine – so it’s great more people get to play these games now. Excellent work.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply