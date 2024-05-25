After you die, your Steam games will be stuck in legal limbo

It turns out that digital rights management and its consequences extend even beyond your passing when it comes to Steam. Valve has made it clear that no, you cannot will your Steam account or games to someone else when you die.
The issue of digital game inheritability gained renewed attention this week as a ResetEra poster quoted a Steam support response asking about transferring Steam account ownership via a last will and testament. “Unfortunately, Steam accounts and games are non-transferable” the response reads. “Steam Support can’t provide someone else with access to the account or merge its contents with another account. I regret to inform you that your Steam account cannot be transferred via a will.”↫ Kyle Orland at Ars Technica
My wife and I make sure we know each other’s passwords and login credentials to the most important accounts and services in our lives, since an accident can happen at any time, and we’d like to be somewhat prepared – as much as you can be, under the circumstances – for if something happens. I never even considered merging Steam accounts, but at least granting access to the person named in your will or your legal heir seems like something a service like Steam should be legally obliged to do.
I don’t think Steam’s position here – which is probably par for the course – is tenable in the long-term. Over the coming years and decades, we’re going to see more and more people who grew up almost entirely online pass away, leaving behind various accounts, digital purchases, and related matters, and loved ones and heirs will want access to those. At some point over the coming decades, there’s going to be a few high-profile cases in the media about something like this, and it’s going to spur lawmakers into drafting up legislation to make account and digital goods transfers to heirs and loved ones not a courtesy, but a requirement.
In the meantime, if you have a designated heir, like your children, a spouse, or whatever, make sure they can somehow gain access to your accounts and digital goods, by writing stuff down on paper and putting it somewhere safe or something similar. Again – you never know when you might… Expire.
Once you go GOG you never go…
” Over the coming years and decades, we’re going to see more and more people who grew up almost entirely online pass away, leaving behind various accounts, digital purchases, and related matters, and loved ones and heirs will want access to those”
really, why?
why would your loved ones would want access to your steam account of all things? I can understand social media, usually just to make the final announcement and wrap things up, but steam?
Letting aside the accomplishments, badges and stuff (which I don’t feel any attraction to, but others apparently do), some steam accounts contain collections for which more than 5K was spent.
https://old.reddit.com/r/Steam/comments/3apckf/how_much_is_you_steam_account_worth/
And these figures are from 8 years ago.
I’d like my little boy have my account, even though I haven’t spent one tenth of that. I guess I’d have even a financial cause if I had spent more than 5K.
But, my little boy Ali, if you’re reading this, don’t ever buy a Paradox expansion if it is not on a huge sale. DON’T. Just don’t.
Ha, I’m not going to even remotely mention how much I’ve spent on Steam… Even just my Fantasy Grounds account is stupid on how much cash has flowed…
Traditionally you inherit things someone bought… A friend of mine inherited a large collection of vintage consoles and associated games from his father and i’m sure there are many others.
License instead of buy.
That’s what the software and entertainment industry has been trying to impose on us for decades.
And all those texts in hadron-size fonts have all been barring us from claiming ownership on things we thought we bought.
I’ve got my family to use LastPass. And within that we have each other as dependents.
When family members have passed, one of the hardest things was finding out What they left behind then the countless hours on the phone or via emails to gain access.
Some things, like a family member’s bitcoin were lost, because no one knew how to access them as their wallet password died with them and there is no central authority to gain ownership again.
It’s already acquired that licenses of software you purchased in EU are possible to resell.
That’s how I bought my mother legal licenses of MSOffice (yeah…) for a 10th of the original price.
The rationale is that while you don’t own the software, you own the license, as a good like anything else. In other words, non-transferability is already acquired in EU.
It’s only a matter of time that the same will happen for inheritance, IMHO.