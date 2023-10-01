Publishing my first game using pico-8

I picked pico-8 as the engine simply because I know I work better with constraints and the limited size and capabilities of it would ensure I would not attempt perfection since I know I do not have the skills to reach it anyway. I have been a professional developer for 10+ years so code syntax is not my biggest issue, but knowing how to architect things, deal with the art and sound.

By sticking within what pico-8 provides I thought I could achieve this, where I had previously failed with tools like Game Maker.