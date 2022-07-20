Nova Launcher acquired by mobile links and analytics company Branch

Hello Nova Community, I’m Kevin Barry, the creator of Nova Launcher. I’ve made, make and will continue to make Nova Launcher. Today I’m announcing that Branch has acquired Nova Launcher, and hired myself and Cliff Wade (Nova Community Manager). Branch has also acquired Sesame Search and hired the Sesame Crew (Steve Blackwell and Phil Wall). I’ll continue to control the direction and development of Nova Launcher, and that direction is unchanged. Nova focuses on power users and customization. I will be adding some features powered by Branch, they’ll be optional like most features in Nova.
This is a tough pill to swallow. I’ve been a dedicated Nova user since… I honestly can’t even remember, and to me, Nova equals Android, and it’s always been clear Nova thoroughly and truly understood what demanding Android users were looking for. I have really never used any other launcher, and it’s the first application I install on all my Android devices. Seeing this vital application bought up by a mobile analytics form of all things is gut-wrenching.
Several decades covering this industry have taught me that acquisitions like this pretty much exclusively mean doom, and usually signal a slow but steady decline in quality and corresponding increase in user-hostile features. I’m always open to being proven wrong, but I don’t have a lot of hope.
In any event, I guess it’s time to find another launcher.
Unfortunately, you won’t be proven wrong. Think about it. Why would an analytics firm buy a launcher developer, if not to have its legalized spyware creep into the existing product?
So, here we have another app to download the apk of, and not to update anymore.
The funny thing is, the app does not even need to be sold, but just have ad service or even analytics agreements with the wrong provider.
This was “Muslim Pro”, which actually has a paid subscription model, but still somehow managed to sell data, albeit unknowingly.
The problem is very common even outside of digital domain. The beloved Toys’R’Us stores, for example was bought by private capital on “margin” (leveraged buyout), and converted into a cash milking machine, instead of investing on new technologies, or competing with the Internet stores (Best Buy and Target for example are still doing fine after several big internal changes).
Try Lawnchair. It’s open source, and somehow it manages to feel light while having a long list of features.
Ugh. Here we go again. Let us just hope it doesn’t go the way it usually does. 🙁 I bought Nova Launcher Prime some years back. Always enjoyed it.