In my last blog post, I introduced the userspace_fexec / userspace_clone features. As the names suggest, they move the inherently complex implementations of fork(3) and execve(2) , from the kernel into relibc, giving userspace much more freedom while simplifying the kernel. There has been considerable progress since last post; the features userspace_fexec / userspace_clone , userspace_initfs , and userspace_initfs , have now all been merged!