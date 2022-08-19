TikTok’s iOS app uses in-app browser to log your keystrokes and taps

When you open any link on the TikTok iOS app, it’s opened inside their in-app browser. While you are interacting with the website, TikTok subscribes to all keyboard inputs (including passwords, credit card information, etc.) and every tap on the screen, like which buttons and links you click.
TikTok is spyware, and should be labelled and treated as such.
Always dubious of apps that use an in-app web browser with no option to switch out. I assume most TikTok users don’t care because we now live in an online world where we’re being constantly spied upon, Apparently 40% of kids these days would rather use TikTok than Google; they know TikTok’s spying on them but they don’t care. Every app is spying on them.
Yeah, it would not surprise me at all if TikTok was a rich source of incriminating evidence for law enforcement. A lot of the negative hype has been about how the company is from China, but how many multinationals don’t cooperate with the local LEOs?
And for the “nothing to hide, nothing to fear” crowd, well,
https://www.npr.org/2022/08/12/1117092169/nebraska-cops-used-facebook-messages-to-investigate-an-alleged-illegal-abortion
Everyone has something they need to hide. From the cops, from their boss, from the bigoted old man next door, whatever. And the way things are going here (and worldwide), the number of things most people need to hide will be increasing.
rainbowsocks,
Indeed, it’s foolish to think that private data held by corporations is safe from government snooping. Snowden’s leaks proves government agencies were guilty of massive dragnet spy operations without warrants. Yet no one responsible for the spy programs ever got in trouble or even lost their jobs AFAIK. Instead they made an example of Snowden exiling him for being a whistleblower. – a stark warning to anyone else who might try and do the right thing to warn us about government crimes.
Tiktok has allegedly been connected to chinese government spying even before this.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2020/07/25/beware-tiktok-really-is-spying-on-you-new-security-report-update-trump-pompeo-china-warning/
If it’s true, it makes sense why the tiktok app would be designed to do this.
No doubt they’ll deny any government connection, but I think users are owned an explanation as to why the tiktok app contains a keylogger.