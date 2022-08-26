US government to make all research it funds open access on publication

Many federal policy changes are well known before they are announced. Hints in speeches, leaks, and early access to reporters at major publications all pave the way for the eventual confirmation. But on Thursday, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) dropped a big one that seemed to take everyone by surprise. Starting in 2026, any scientific publication that receives federal funding will need to be openly accessible on the day it’s published.
The move has the potential to further shake up the scientific publishing industry, which has already adopted preprint archives, similar mandates from other funding organizations, and greatly expanded access to publications during the pandemic.
Aaron Schwartz died trying to make this happen.
Sometimes I come across publications while doing researching where only the abstract is public, but the content is blocked behind a paywall or privileged access portal. I’ll have to pay more attention in the future, but it does make me wonder how many of these paywalls are selling publications that were already paid for by public grants.
If they weren’t paid by our tax dollars, then I respect their copyrights, but when the research is funded by us, I feel we should be entitled to the results of our public investments.