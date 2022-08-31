Japan declares ‘war’ on the humble floppy disk in new digitization push

Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades — the floppy disk.
The hand-sized, square-shaped data storage item, along with similar devices including the CD or even lesser-known mini disk, are still required for some 1,900 government procedures and must go, digital minister Taro Kono wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday.
I understand wanting to dump the floppy and CD, but why dump MiniDisc? Us people of culture know the MiniDisc is the end-all-be-all of storage media, and nothing has ever surpassed it. Japan is about to make a grave, grave mistake.
For price per gigabyte, almost all older mediums are obsolete.
There is tape, and then mechanical drives at the top of the hierarchy. HDDs if you have small amount of data (less than about 100 TB), or tapes if you have more. For your dollars, nothing will beat them for storage capacity.
On the other hand, for longevity, tapes are still very good, but M-Disc (archival DVDs) are expected to last 1,000 years.
Unfortunately they are no longer in production. And of course very limited in size: 1 TB would require 212 discs. (As far as I know M-Disc BD-R don’t have the same durability claims).
Anyway, I welcome phasing out all these limited, (now) expensive, and error prone mediums for modern alternatives. Their place in today’s society are at museums and personal “retro” collections.
The legacy medium I could support would only be plain old paper.