 Home > Hardware > USB4 v2 will support speeds up to 80 Gbps

USB4 v2 will support speeds up to 80 Gbps

Hardware No Comments

The next generation of USB devices might support data transfer speeds as high as 80 Gbps, which would be twice as fast as current-gen Thunderbolt 4 products.

The USB Promotor Group says it plans to publish the new USB4 version 2.0 specification ahead of this year’s USB Developer Days events scheduled for November, but it could take a few years before new cables, hubs, PCs, and mobile devices featuring the new technology are available for purchase.

USB4 version 2.0. That’s the name they went with.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply