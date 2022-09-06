The death of the PCIe expansion card

With the AM5 platform from AMD on the horizon, five major motherboard manufacturers have annonced their flagship motherboards with the X670E chipset. Some of them are having fun with this generation’s multi-faceted step into “five”: AM5, PCIe Gen 5.0, DDR5, 5nm process, boost clocks over 5GHz, you catch the drift. But do you know what every single announced motherboard has fewer than five of? PCI Express (PCIe) slots.
Other than a GPU and the occasional WiFi card, I haven’t really had any need for my expansion slots in a long time. I just don’t know of anything useful. I doubt they’ll actually go away any time soon though.
I’d say storage would be a good third reason to use PCIe. A RAID card with multiple NVME slots would be the fastest storage option available. Not sure how many PCs would need storage faster than 4x PCIe Gen 5. Additionally, faster or additional networking considering how long gigabit has had its hold on the PC market. Still waiting on affordable switches though.
Heck forget even NVME, having a PCIe card with multiple SATA slots is also damn useful. Super large SSDs still aren’t cheap but 1Tb SSDs are so being able to just throw a PCIe SATA card in a system and flop some 1TB SSDs in there for games and scratch video editing? Its quite nice to have.
The death of PCIe is because only up to 2 of the slots can be PCIe 8x… the minimum you would need for say a quad 10GBe card etc… or an SSD RAID card.
It would be a major setup up in AMD’s came if the chipset acutally fully wired all the 16x slots to at least PCIe 3.0 instead of just PCIe 5.0 4x… which if you stick and older 8x card in there will perform like hot garbage.
A dual 25Gbe card is only $200 these days.
There are video capture accelerators that are still practical to use via PCIe.
What if you acutally wanted to install a thunderbolt card or any other number of IO expansions… you just can’t with only 4x lanes in your 3rd slot.
Wow, talk about clickbait title. LOL
Home PCs are moving towards ITX as most I/O is now based on the chipset. So basically GPUs are going to be the last add on boards that use PCIe in that space.
Buuuut, the trend in enterprise/datacenter is the opposite as PCIe lanes are going up not down.
So PCIe is not dying anytime soon. GPUs, storage and fast networking are going to need as many PCI lanes and slots as they can get on the pro/enterprise side of the spectrum. Which is where margins are right now.
The alternative is not there.
Want 10 Gigabit Ethernet? PCIe is pretty much your only option (unless you have one of the very few ITX motherboards).
Want additional storage (custom NAS)? PCIe SAS cards would be a must
Want to do machine learning? A “workstation” motherboard, with lots of PCIe lanes, and 4 full sized GPUs
USB could be there. But it is unfortunately not scalable.
Have too much devices on your hub? The wireless keyboard will drop keys. The camera will flicker. And you’ll wonder why. (Actual problems I am wrestling now).
Anyway, PCIe is here to stay. At least for the immediate future.
sukru,
I had a project a few years ago where I wanted to hook up several USB webcams. I cam to the realization that it would not be viable with the camera equipment I had. I wrongly assumed that I could plug in a large number of USB 2 webcams (480mbps) into a USB 3 hub (5gbps). In fact one USB 2 webcam was the max I could plug into the USB 3 hub. I learned that USB 3 hubs physically have legacy USB 2 hubs inside them with their own dedicated USB2 wires to the host.
It’s not just cameras, but flash drives, printers, Wifi Cards, etc. Unless they are USB3 capable, they will all share the same USB2 bandwidth on a USB 3 hub. This limitation only started with USB3, the same limitation did not apply to USB1.0 and 1.1 devices on a USB2.0 hub. I was very disappointed to learn this but the USB spec confirms it.
Total clickbait title.
As it is I am waiting longer for more AM5 boards with more PCIe slots. The initial limited set of boards has been pretty disappointing. 2 are not enough. I need something with 3 x8 slots. Although the last of the 3 only requires to be x4 wired up for a 10 Gbps Ethernet adapter.