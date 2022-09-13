We spoke with the last person standing in the floppy disk business

Tom Persky is the self-proclaimed “last man standing in the floppy disk business.” He is the time-honored founder of floppydisk.com, a US-based company dedicated to the selling and recycling of floppy disks. Other services include disk transfers, a recycling program, and selling used and/or broken floppy disks to artists around the world. All of this makes floppydisk.com a key player in the small yet profitable contemporary floppy scene.
While putting together the manuscript for our new book, Floppy Disk Fever: The Curious Afterlives of a Flexible Medium, we met with Tom to discuss the current state of the floppy disk industry and the perks and challenges of running a business like his in the 2020s. What has changed in this era, and what remains the same?
With the amount of legacy systems still running all over the world, there’s probably decent longevity in this business still.
What a nice way to have a “retirement job”. Doing something you love, making money, and helping people at the same time.
Don’t get me wrong, I would prefer moving on from legacy stuff, and keeping floppies for museums. However there is still a valid need for occasional found memories in an old box, or a very old system.
That being said “floppy emulators” are now a thing. If one needs a floppy drive, it is possible to use USB instead, but emulate the old protocol.
https://www.amazon.com/Gotek-SFR1M44-U100-1-44MB-Floppy-Emulator/dp/B0762NCHC6
One small thumbdrive will help emulate 1000 floppies.