The rise and fall of 3M’s floppy disk

Even with that said, those gray-hairs will frequently claim that of the many makers of floppies out there, 3M made the best ones. Given that, I was curious to figure out exactly why 3M became the most memorable brand in data storage during the formative days of computing, and why it abandoned the product.↫ Ernie Smith
I do not remember if I ever held any particular views on which brand of floppy disk (or diskettes, as we called them) was the best. We had a wide variety of brands, and I can’t recall any one of them being better than the other, but then, I’m sure people in professional settings had more experience with the little black squares and thus developed all kinds of feelings about them.
It’s been nearly two decades since I so much as touched a floppy disk, but from what I recall Verbatim and 3M were my “never fail” brands. I don’t recall ever having issues with Sony disks either but they were usually more expensive so I stayed away from them for that reason alone.
Sadly, Verbatim has let me down a lot in the past few years with their USB flash storage; I haven’t had a reliable Verbatim other than an 8GB one where the case cracked and broke off, and I 3D printed a new case for it since I used it as a FuguIta based “go anywhere” OpenBSD installation. Ironically that one is still alive many years later even though I moved on to a USB 3.2 SanDisk drive for that use case.
Funny, I just cleaned, re-capped and revived my 1979 Apple ][ and tried floppy disks I had stashed in my appartement building underground for ≥ 40 years.
To my surprise, some worked without any cleaning.
The brands: 3M, Dysan, Verbatim. Datalife, Memorex.
Back then I made these floppies double sided with the hole punch trick.
I still use my Amiga and have a lot of disks, I seem to recall 3M being good along with Verbatim. I also have a lot of Imation disks but I don’t recall if they where any better or worse.