Hacking anything with GNU Guix

Perhaps my favourite feature of Guix is guix shell. It is one of those tools that I don’t know how to do without. Even if you are not ready to use Guix as a package manager (or distro), guix shell alone might be a reason to have Guix installed.

Why?

This article describes a really nifty feature of Guix.

  1. 2022-09-22 9:11 pm
    Alfman

    If you are a software developer, system administrator, or anything in between, you have probably experienced a situation where you want to patch some piece of software that you did not write. Either to fix a bug, try an idea you had in the shower, or just have fun.

    Then you discover that it needs a mountain of dependencies to build, and that the versions provided by your operating system are too old, or only available on a mixture of PyPI, CPAN, and random repositories. Even if your preferred package manager has all dependencies available, you may not want to install all that just to scratch that itch.

    Wow, yes as a linux developer this sounds all too familiar! I haven’t heard of guix before, but if it can solve these things…then I want it yesterday!

    I read the only other article on the author’s blog…
    https://gexp.no/blog/it-wasnt-for-nothing.html

    I’ll have to play around with it before I get a good feeling for how well it works, but If nothing else I’ll probably take inspiration from guix to improve my own dependency management processes as I find it to be one of the more annoying aspects of software development.

