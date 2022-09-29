The rest of Intel Arc’s A700-series GPU prices: A750 lands Oct. 12 below $300

Intel’s highest-end graphics card lineup is approaching its retail launch, and that means we’re getting more answers to crucial market questions of prices, launch dates, performance, and availability. Today, Intel answered more of those A700-series GPU questions, and they’re paired with claims that every card in the Arc A700 series punches back at Nvidia’s 18-month-old RTX 3060.
After announcing a $329 price for its A770 GPU earlier this week, Intel clarified it would launch three A700 series products on October 12: The aforementioned Arc A770 for $329, which sports 8GB of GDDR6 memory; an additional Arc A770 Limited Edition for $349, which jumps up to 16GB of GDDR6 at slightly higher memory bandwidth and otherwise sports otherwise identical specs; and the slightly weaker A750 Limited Edition for $289.
These are excellent prices, and assuming Intel can deliver enough supply to meet demand, I think I may have found my next GPU. If history is anything to go by, these will have excellent Linux support, but of course, we would be wise to let the enthusiasts iron out the bugs and issues. Six to twelve months after launch, these could be amazing allrounders for a very good price.
Everyone who has tested the Arc series online has said the drivers are seriously half baked and buggy af and considering how much money Intel is going to lose on their dedicated graphics section this year? Honestly I’d be afraid to buy one of these even half price as there is a serious possibility Intel may just pull the plug and say what you will about AMD and Nvidia they will support their products for years.
bassbeast
I’d be inclined to skip the early generations also, but assuming the products are well received and the reviews stay positive, they might be a bargain for gamers looking for cheap cards. I think the industry could use new competition and for this reason I hope they stick around.