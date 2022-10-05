IceWM 3.0.0 adds tabbed windowing

There’s a new release of the venerable IceWM window manager, version 3.0.0. The major new feature here is tabbed windowing, in which you can drag titlebar over another to combine them into one unit. There are, of course, also the usual bug fixes and translation updates.
Ahh, nice to see a floating WM other than Fluxbox gaining tabbed windowing.
KWin had it for a while around the end of the 4.x series but lost it with the move to 5.x.
…and, of course, a perfect example of the kind of thing GNOME’s CSD ambitions preclude.