Microsoft accidentally revealed a UI design prototype for the next version of Windows at Ignite 2022

I didn’t expect to be writing about the next version of Windows again so soon, but a handful of viewers watching the Ignite Keynote yesterday noticed an updated version of the Windows UI that was shown in a brief cutaway, which had a floating taskbar along the bottom, system icons in the top right, a floating search box in the top middle, and the weather in the top left.[…]
Back when I first began hearing about the Next Valley release, I was also shown preliminary design ideas that were being explored internally. Microsoft is still in the prototyping stages for Next Valley, but my sources tell me that the UI briefly shown off at Ignite yesterday is representative of the design goals that Microsoft is hoping to achieve with the next version of Windows.
Microsoft is clearly drawing a lot of inspiration from GNOME and macOS here, and it sure does look nice. However, as with everything Windows, it will most likely just end up as yet another thin veneer atop the countless UI designs from Windows 3.x all the way up to now Windows 11 that you can encounter in Windows to this day.
Another layer for this cursed cake.
Looks like a new theme and likely a set of new hardware limitations. The usual. To i guess justify the price tag of “new” Windows. If Microsoft could move Windows to their computer and charge monthly subscription. I do imagine that would be a dream scenario for them.
My wife’s work is actually rolling this out currently (government). Enterprise prices start at $336/yr for an extremely sub-par machine, compared to average. To get a virtual machine with mid-range specs they’re charging closer to $1000/yr.
Now I’m curious which package they’re provisioning for employees, but assuming it’s the “2 vCPU, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB disk”, an office with 400 computers * $500/yr = $200k/yr. I guess maybe they intend to lay off members IT staff to pay for it, but someone still needs to manage the local hardware.
One company I work with went all in on the VM desktop for every employee. It was hosted at microsoft, although I don’t think it was called windows 365. They were forced to canceled it due to lag & poor performance compared with local computers. It wasn’t just a little bad, it incurred severe productivity loss. To be fair, they had lots of devs running software builds & database jobs all day long during the same working hours, so their workflows weren’t particularly suited for resource consolidation (RAM, CPU, disk).
So I’m often skeptical of the benefits, it could actually work better for “normal workers” who’s computers sit idle more and have a much low duty cycle. There’s still the risk of common failure modes bringing everyone’s computers down simultaneously. Oh well, there are pros and cons.
Another reason to be glad I’m a KDE user. Why is everyone so obsessed with this aesthetic?
Now.. When is MacOS going to look like Windows? They already have live iles sort of.