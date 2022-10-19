 Home > General Development > When life gives you lemons, write better error messages

When life gives you lemons, write better error messages

General Development No Comments

Error messages are part of our daily lives online. Every time a server is down or we don’t have internet, or we forget to add some info in a form, we get an error message. “Something went wrong” is the classic. But what went wrong? What happened? And, most importantly, how can I fix it?

I really enjoyed this article detailing a massive project at Wix to go through and rephrase every single error message to make them easier to parse and overall less… Useless. A lot of developers can learn from this article.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply