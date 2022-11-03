 Home > Mozilla, Gecko > Mozilla launches venture fund, for some reason

Mozilla launches venture fund, for some reason

Mozilla, Gecko 1 Comment

Today, amid a sea of internet companies and products that routinely put profits ahead of people, Mozilla is unveiling an ambitious new venture capital fund to transform technology investment — and the internet more broadly.

Yes, this is exactly what the only browser standing between us and complete Chrome dominance needs. Can you taste the sarcasm?

  1. 2022-11-03 9:17 pm
    Alfman

    I was looking at my parent’s computer and noticed Mozilla advertising VPN services, their ads bypassed the normal adblockers. I also caught firefox overriding preferences the other day, re-enabling “pocket” and other stuff that was intentionally turned off…something to the extent of refreshing firefox to get the best experience – It’s a subtle way of getting their ads re-enabled while pretending it’s for user benefit. I also vehemently oppose mozilla turning firefox into a walled garden. Firefox is one of the last bastians of independence against the chrome monoculture, & monopoly but IMHO it’s makes it harder to promote firefox as browser defending user interests and protecting us from corporate overreach when they’re doing these things themselves.

