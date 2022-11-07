Microsoft hints at low-cost Windows 11 PCs powered by advertising and subscriptions

Microsoft is exploring a new business model for Windows, according to the company’s job listing for a Principal Software Engineering Manager. Microsoft expects the Program Manager to shape a new future of low-cost Windows 11 PCs powered by advertisements and subscriptions (Windows 365?).
Casino ads for children on your desktop. Sounds like a steal.
Microsoft have lost the plot. People don’t want ads in their operating system, surely this is a lesson they should have learned with the debacle with shilling Office 365 during setup that they had to shamefully walk back. I absolutely refuse to run Windows 10 or 11 in their current state, and with the Windows 8 EOL coming up fast I guess that means I’m not going to be running windows.
Fortunately I feel like Linux is now Good Enough(TM) to daily drive. I’ve been enjoying KDE Plasma, it’s a breath of fresh air coming from Windows. Ten years ago I could barely get any supposed non-linear video editor to run on Linux let alone edit a video, now I have actual choices and they really work. Even gaming, the last bastion of Only Windows is falling thanks to Steam’s work on Proton. I think it’s time just to erase Windows and never look back.
They had a sweet deal going where they creamed an OEM tax off the top of every PC sale, and yet they’re still greedy for more. When even lazy people like me are saying enough, I wonder if this is going to be the final straw.
Why should people get ads only with Windows 365? Regular Windows should have ads too. Much more revenue involved. And it’s not like anybody would switch to GNU/Linux as a result. People saying that are trolls. As Apple wants to sell ads. No real worry people would switch to Apple. And like Google to prevent ad blockers. It’s not like people complain 90% of the internet content is ads. And most of the time people use internet. One big ad it’s all there is to computing anyway. Billions of years of evolution and we are finally there.