Windows 11 PowerToy now lets you find out which processes are using the file

Microsoft’s PowerToys for Windows 11 and Windows 10 has been updated with a new feature called ‘File LockSmith’. So what exactly is File Locksmith? In technical terms, it is a Windows shell extension that lets you check which files are in use and by which processes.
Up until today, it was not possible to find out which particular process is using the file on Windows. While Task Manager lets you eliminate processes, it cannot tell you what’s using your files or preventing file transfer. In fact, File Explorer will block your attempts to delete a file or folder in use by a process or app.
I lost count of how many times Windows would just stubbornly refuse to delete a file or directory because it was in use by some process, while not telling me which damn process we’re dealing with. Isn’t it absolutely bananas that it’s 2022 and you have to download some shell extension to get this basic functionality?
SysInternals Process Explorer has had this option for over a decade if not two.
Process Explorer makes it possible to find these but it’s not in the context of the thing being deleted; you have to open up process explorer, search for it, then kill the process.
OMG, so complicated.
In reality it’s a few mouse clicks away and tiny bit of typing.
What’s more important is that it requires no installation and has no chance of breaking stuff.
I used process explorer for years to handle this task until I discovered Unlocker and never looked back.
I’ve been using “Unlocker” for years. It even lets you just nuke the file handle, kill the process, or even schedule on-restart deleting for pesky file locks. Nice to see this is getting some first-party attention,
In Microsoft defense most people today don’t know what a file or a process is.