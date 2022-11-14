ZealOS: a modernised fork of TempleOS

The Zeal Operating System is a modernized, professional fork of the 64-bit Temple Operating System. Guiding principles of development include transparency, full user control, and adherence to public-domain/open-source implementations.
ZealOS strives to be simple, documented, and require as little of a knowledge gap as possible. One person should be able to comprehend the entire system in at least a semi-detailed way within a few days of study. Simplify, don’t complicate; make accessible, don’t obfuscate.
Yes, somebody picked up Terry Davis‘ baton and ran with it. This makes me happy – it seemed wrong for TempleOS to remain but an inanimate memorial.
I’m honestly not sure Terry Davis would have approved. Some of us recall him vigorously defending TempleOS’s technical constraints as him following god’s orders.
https://www.conservapedia.com/TempleOS
For the uninitiated, here’s a decent link about Davis.
https://www.vice.com/en/article/wnj43x/gods-lonely-programmer
Incidentally it’s surprising how much bitrot has occurred over the years with broken links and missing articles. Historical research is becoming ever the more dependent on archive.org. It makes me wonder if there’s a day that too will fail.