ZealOS: a modernised fork of TempleOS

The Zeal Operating System is a modernized, professional fork of the 64-bit Temple Operating System. Guiding principles of development include transparency, full user control, and adherence to public-domain/open-source implementations.

ZealOS strives to be simple, documented, and require as little of a knowledge gap as possible. One person should be able to comprehend the entire system in at least a semi-detailed way within a few days of study. Simplify, don’t complicate; make accessible, don’t obfuscate.

Yes, somebody picked up Terry Davis‘ baton and ran with it. This makes me happy – it seemed wrong for TempleOS to remain but an inanimate memorial.

  1. 2022-11-15 2:54 am
    Alfman

    Features in development include:
    32-bit color VBE graphics
    Fully-functional AHCI support
    Network card drivers and a networking stack
    UEFI booting via BSD2-licensed Limine bootloader and Public Domain ZealBooter prekernel
    Changes include:
    60 FPS
    VBE graphics with variable resolutions
    Reformatted code for readability
    Added comments and documentation
    HolyC -> ZealC
    System-wide renaming for clarity

    I’m honestly not sure Terry Davis would have approved. Some of us recall him vigorously defending TempleOS’s technical constraints as him following god’s orders.
    https://www.conservapedia.com/TempleOS

    TempleOS is destined to be the Gods third temple, as prophesized in the Bible. TempleOS was designed with the explicit instructions of God, being that of 640×480 resolution, 16 colors and single voice audio. It was built using HolyC, the programming language blessed by God himself

    For the uninitiated, here’s a decent link about Davis.
    https://www.vice.com/en/article/wnj43x/gods-lonely-programmer

    Incidentally it’s surprising how much bitrot has occurred over the years with broken links and missing articles. Historical research is becoming ever the more dependent on archive.org. It makes me wonder if there’s a day that too will fail.

