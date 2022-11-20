Mastodon 3.11 For Workgroups: a Mastodon client for Windows 9x

This project is a Mastodon client written in Visual Basic 6. It works on Windows 95 and higher (Windows 10/11 untested).
Yes. Belgian developer Maartje Eyskens made a Mastodon client for Windows 9x. Amazing.
This project is a Mastodon client written in Visual Basic 6. It works on Windows 95 and higher (Windows 10/11 untested).
Yes. Belgian developer Maartje Eyskens made a Mastodon client for Windows 9x. Amazing.
My first thought is – does it or could it be made to run under Win32s on WFWG3.11 with the Microsoft TCP/IP-32 stack? That would be truly amazing to see…