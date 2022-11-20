 Home > Windows > Mastodon 3.11 For Workgroups: a Mastodon client for Windows 9x

Mastodon 3.11 For Workgroups: a Mastodon client for Windows 9x

Windows 1 Comment

This project is a Mastodon client written in Visual Basic 6. It works on Windows 95 and higher (Windows 10/11 untested).

Yes. Belgian developer Maartje Eyskens made a Mastodon client for Windows 9x. Amazing.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

One Response

  1. 2022-11-20 7:48 pm
    The1stImmortal

    My first thought is – does it or could it be made to run under Win32s on WFWG3.11 with the Microsoft TCP/IP-32 stack? That would be truly amazing to see…

Leave a Reply