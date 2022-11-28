The Internet Archive just put 565 Palm Pilot apps in your web browser

Yes, I am playing Dope Wars on a Palm Pilot inside my iPhone. It’s thanks to The Internet Archive, which is once again launching a giant collection of software you can instantly play on any web browser, up to and including your touchscreen-equipped phone. There are currently 565 classic Palm apps in all, including games, widgets, and even free trials from both the greyscale and color eras.

This is probably the easiest way to experience Palm OS applications now. I will still opt for any of my dozen or so real devices, but having so many applications safe and sound on the Archive is amazingly awesome.