Do not use services that hate the internet

As you look around for a new social media platform, I implore you, only use one that is a part of the World Wide Web.
If posts in a social media app do not have URLs that can be linked to and viewed in an unauthenticated browser, or if there is no way to make a new post from a browser, then that program is not a part of the World Wide Web in any meaningful way.
Yep.
Yeah I kind of agree with this sentiment. If you’re looking for (or your reader) an alternative like this, I might recommend you look at Twtxt (in general) or Yarn.social (https://yarn.social). It is a small but growing community, things are a lot slower, and yes its everything you describe here in your post
I agree with the sentiment, however I disagree with the notion that alternatives have to be or should be married to the browser. As important as the web is, maybe we shouldn’t be putting all our eggs in that basket. WWW is not the end all be all of technology and even if it were, unfortunately it doesn’t completely avoid the issue since control over browser technology itself has become extremely consolidated. As we speak google is working on restrictions that make adblocking less effective. Meanwhile Mozilla, largely seen as the David to google’s Goliath, is also guilty of pushing it’s own walled garden restrictions on users.
Open networks built on open standards can be very beneficial even if they’re not based on browser technology. Open standards are far more important to user rights than simply being able to access them via a browser, so I’ll be a contrarian: “I implore you, only use technology & services that are open and anyone can implement them regardless of it’s it is a part of the World Wide Web“. 🙂