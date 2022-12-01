Do not use services that hate the internet

As you look around for a new social media platform, I implore you, only use one that is a part of the World Wide Web.

If posts in a social media app do not have URLs that can be linked to and viewed in an unauthenticated browser, or if there is no way to make a new post from a browser, then that program is not a part of the World Wide Web in any meaningful way.

Consign that app to oblivion.