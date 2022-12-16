Xfce 4.18 released

Nearly two years after the release of Xfce 4.16, here comes another major update to one of the oldest and lightest desktop environments for GNU/Linux distributions, Xfce 4.18.
Xfce 4.18 is packed with lots of new features and improvements to the file manager, panel, plugins, and other core components. For example, the Thunar file manager now features not one but two image preview side panes, a new Split View, recursive search, and finally lets you undo or redo basic file operations.
It also contains fixes for HiDPI, which was a major sticking point for my when I tried 4.16. Can’t wait to see how much it has improved.
Does this new version allow you to customize an icon folder using a custom image? Mate allows you to do that by right-clicking on thd folder icon and then letting you choose any image file to be used as the icon for the folder. For visually-orientated this feature is a must. This feature made me stay with Mate so far, although I like XFCE more.