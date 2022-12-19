How to start with CP/M

As of year 2004, Dr. Gary Kildall’s operating system called CP/M was approaching 30 years old. I decided then to describe that history on my Web site, before it was lost. I worked on that through 2008; and updated my notes since. See my DRI home page for links to Web pages about that event, and about about persons, companies and developments related to Digital Research and/or CP/M in the S-100 and microcomputer world of the 1970’s.

This Web page provides some ideas about how to get and “run” CP/M today, or past alternatives to CP/M, in the 21st century.