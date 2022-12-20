It might be time for Apple to throw in the towel on the Mac Pro

The Mac Pro is one of the few remaining Intel Macs with no Apple Silicon replacement ready to go, even though we’re a little past the two-year deadline that CEO Tim Cook originally set for the transition in summer 2020 (and to be fair, it has been a hard-to-predict couple of years).
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple continues to work on a new version of the Mac Pro, alongside other as-yet-unreplaced Intel Macs like the higher-end Mac mini and the 27-inch iMac, but that a planned “M2 Extreme” chip that would have powered the Apple Silicon Mac Pro has “likely” been canceled.[…]
Waiting for news in the face of uncertainty isn’t new to Mac Pro holdouts; it has been a constant for the last decade-plus. It has been a very long time since the Mac Pro was updated on anything close to a predictable cadence, especially if you don’t count partial refreshes like the 2012 Mac Pro tower or the addition of new GPU options to the 2019 model. And each of the last two updates—the “trash can” Mac Pro in 2013 and the reforged “cheese grater” version from 2019—have reflected a total shift in design and strategy.
At this point, I’d like Apple to decide: either commit to a consistent strategy or vision for the Mac Pro and its place in the lineup or retire it.
It sure has been a rough time for Mac Pro buyers. The reality of it is that desktop PCs – Apple or otherwise – just aren’t really all that popular anymore compared to laptops, and this probably doubly counts for the very high end. Selling Mac Pros by the thousands simply doesn’t make a whole lot of sense compared to the numbers Apple’s other computers are shipping at.
The tower form factor remains popular for computer enthusiasts and I definitely think the demand is there, but apple seems content to let consumer laptops displace macpro. Apple’s latest macpro workstation just wasn’t competitive and at the starting price of $6k it only had rather embarrassing specs, you’d need to spend more like $10k to get a decent macpro. With so many devs using linux (including for apple hardware), the macpro is kind of a hard sell. And they don’t have a cuda option, which is a big deal for AI.
As far as an m1 based macpro, the problem is the m1’s unified cpu/ram/gpu. It just is not as scalable or customizable as discrete components, and it never will be. It’s possible they could build an M1 cluster, with several cpus in an SMP configuration. They could try and write drivers to distribute CPU/GPU workloads across said cluster. And they could build an interconnect akin to other scalable NUMA systems. This would get around the M1’s scaling limitations. It would be interesting option. but it does go against M1’s design where everything was supposed to be based around unified memory access instead of non-uniform memory access. Even If an SMP M1 cluster were built as a macpro, given that NUMA typically has to be optimized for by application developers, I question whether many software developers would actually go through the trouble to support it.