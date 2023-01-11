Amazon ships Android TV device with malware

Your T95 is infected with malware pre-installed, ready to do whatever the C2 servers decide. Yes, malware from Amazon straight to your door! If they insist on selling these devices they really should add an “Includes Malware” category in the Android TV section.

I find it absolutely baffling that Amazon is full of sketchy garbage like this, and nobody really seems to care. Amazon itself, lawmakers, consumers – everybody just takes it for granted?