Android 16’s Linux Terminal will soon let you run graphical apps, so of course we ran Doom

Regardless, the fact that Android’s Linux Terminal can run graphical apps like Doom now is good news. Hopefully we’ll be able to run more complex desktop-class Linux programs in the future. I tried running GIMP, for example, but it didn’t work. Eventually, Android should be able to run Linux apps as well as Chromebooks can, as I believe one of the goals of this project is to help the transition of Chrome OS to an Android base. ↫ Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority

It was of course inevitable that someone would run Doom on Android’s new Debian container, and it’s pretty cool to see it work without much issue already, even if the new terminal and container setup are still in such heavy development. Like many other people, I love the idea of my smartphone being both my, well, smartphone, as well as a full desktop PC once you connect it to a display and some input devices. As wireless technology keeps advancing, we soon might not even need to plug anything into the phone at all, and just having it in our pocket is good enough, which would be amazing.

That being said, I would want such functionality to come from a traditional Linux setup, not Android’s idea of a Linux setup. Running a Debian virtual machine on top of Android is probably preferable for a lot of people for a variety of reasons, but I’m a Linux user and want plain, regular Linux running directly on my smartphone, not some virtual machine on Android, which, while being a Linux distribution, is not the most pleasant variant of Linux to run and use.