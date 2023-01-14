I don’t understand terminals, shells and SSH

Confession time: I don’t fully understand how terminals, shells and SSH really work (and my guess is you don’t either). And I don’t mean the cryptography behind SSH. I mean how SSH and the terminal — and the shell for that matter — interact with one another.
I recently realized that even though I’ve been daily remotely logging into Linux systems for all of my adult life (and type in the shell and Vim) I didn’t really grasp how these things actually work.
I mean, it’s one of those things I kind of understand, but not completely. The author of the short linked post found four articles that detail all this stuff quite well, so go on over there and see just how well you really understood it.