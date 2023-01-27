This is Microsoft’s new modern File Explorer overhaul for Windows 11

As was revealed a handful of weeks ago, Microsoft is currently working on a significant update to File Explorer on Windows 11 that will update several core areas of the app with modern designs and new features that will better integrate the experience with OneDrive and Microsoft 365.[…]
The home page itself is being updated with more integration with Microsoft 365. Along the top will be a feed of “recommended” files, which will be presented with larger thumbnails that will make it easier to see what files are being suggested to you.
That’s a lot of excuses for ads.
What would be nice? If it had tight integration with all the options for cloud / nas storage, instead of their attempt at once again locking people into OneDrive… but then again if they did that, it wouldn’t be the Microsoft way!
leech,
I wholly agree. It sucks that platforms and operating systems are being designed for proprietary services. Just because I’m a windows user it doesn’t mean I appreciate features that are locked into microsoft services. Microsoft isn’t the only one guilty of this either, google and apple are as well. If not for the federated protocols of the past having been standardized and expected to work, I don’t think there are any major companies that would be working on interoperability going forward. They want everything to be vendor locked by design. It’s obvious why companies do this…to promote their own services over rivals, but it’s rather unfortunate for consumers who don’t get the benefit from a higher degree of interoperability, flexibility, and choice.
This proprietary service integration happens across the technology spectrum: operating systems, IOT devices, games, applications, even cloud network switches, car heaters, etc. Whereas in the past all of these would be designed to be locally provisioned, now there are way more private data center dependencies. Often this is done with the goal of controlling owners. I don’t like it one bit, however I expect it to only increase in severity with time.