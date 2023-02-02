“I own porn I can’t watch”

So, Cartrivision tapes came in two formats: Black Tapes and Red Tapes. Black tapes you’d buy at the store like any other product, but for Red Tapes (which were relatively recent movies), you instead would go to the store and place an order from a catalog. The store would have it delivered by mail, then you’d come back in and get the tape. You’d take it home, watch it, and then return it back to the store. So… Video rental (like Blockbuster!), except they didn’t have any stock on hand, and only got the tapes on-demand by mail? Seems annoying.

BUT OH NO: it’s far more annoying than that. See… Red Tapes aren’t mechanically like Black Tapes.

You can’t rewind them.