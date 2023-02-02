“I own porn I can’t watch”

So, Cartrivision tapes came in two formats: Black Tapes and Red Tapes. Black tapes you’d buy at the store like any other product, but for Red Tapes (which were relatively recent movies), you instead would go to the store and place an order from a catalog. The store would have it delivered by mail, then you’d come back in and get the tape. You’d take it home, watch it, and then return it back to the store. So… Video rental (like Blockbuster!), except they didn’t have any stock on hand, and only got the tapes on-demand by mail? Seems annoying.
BUT OH NO: it’s far more annoying than that. See… Red Tapes aren’t mechanically like Black Tapes.
I’m a sucker for weird formats, and this one is definitely right up there as one of the weirdest.
Interesting article, I was not familiar with red tapes. I’ve seen the more modern play once video disks however.
This is all true, yet arguably the non-ownership model ultimately won in the long run. Obviously they had to improve the convenience and flexibility significantly before there was broad appeal with video streaming services. But now if you want to rewatch something you watched on streaming, it may not be available because many programs are only licensed for a limited time. People don’t seem to mind this as much when they pay a generic monthly fee instead of specific per-movie rental fee, but unlike with DVDs, control over content retention has reverted back to the studios. Young generations today don’t have DVDs and take this for granted.
Unfortunately this is a common problem these days, far more wide-reaching than niche technology from the 90s.