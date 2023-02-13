Bing AI can’t be trusted

Bing AI did a great job of creating media hype, but their product is no better than Google’s Bard. At least as far as we can tell from the limited information we have about both.

I am shocked that the Bing team created this pre-recorded demo filled with inaccurate information, and confidently presented it to the world as if it were good.

I am even more shocked that this trick worked, and everyone jumped on the Bing AI hype train without doing an ounce of due diligence.

Bing AI is incapable of extracting accurate numbers from a document, and confidently makes up information even when it claims to have sources.

It is definitely not ready for launch, and should not be used by anyone who wants an accurate model of reality.