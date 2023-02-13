Bing AI can’t be trusted

Bing AI did a great job of creating media hype, but their product is no better than Google’s Bard. At least as far as we can tell from the limited information we have about both.
I am shocked that the Bing team created this pre-recorded demo filled with inaccurate information, and confidently presented it to the world as if it were good.
I am even more shocked that this trick worked, and everyone jumped on the Bing AI hype train without doing an ounce of due diligence.
Bing AI is incapable of extracting accurate numbers from a document, and confidently makes up information even when it claims to have sources.
It is definitely not ready for launch, and should not be used by anyone who wants an accurate model of reality.
Tools like ChatGPT are fun novelties, and there’s definitely interesting technology underpinning them, but they are so clearly not very good at what they’re supposed to be good at. It is entirely irresponsible of Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google to throw these alpha versions out there where the Facebook boomers can find them. Have they learned nothing from social media and its deeply corrupting influence on the general population’s ability to separate truth from fiction? And now we have “artificial intelligences” telling these very same gullible people flat-out lies as truth, presented in a way that gives these lies even more of a veneer of reliability and trustworthiness than a tweet or Facebook post ever did?
These tools are going to lead to a brand new wave of misinformation and lies, and society is going to pay the price. Again.
Look not at Microsoft, Google, or Apple. Low level players.
Climb up a level: get to the bankers, big investment funds, the Blackrock and Vanguards of this world. See how they operate. See how they control the corporations. See how they’re all basically owned by the same people over and over. Keep climbing up.
Once you go beyond the façade of choice and diversity and see the big picture, ask yourself: why do all these powerful actors want to establish AI as The Source of Truth?
Partly agree with you and also partly agree with Thom’s view.
But let’s try to keep optimistic. Often the answer is “because it can”, because people want to believe in technological progress, and equate that with cultural or spiritual progress (a dangerous assumption).
Conspiracy theories help some people make sense of highly complex systems, There is “comfort” in thinking that a group of people, even if evil, has it all figured out. Than to face the terrifying, for some, possibility that it is all a concurrently chaotic process where people develop technologies that other people find useful, with no reason and rhyme other than people trying to impress their mate, with displays of wealth/achievement/power, in order to get laid (or vice versa).
There’s comfort in believing in chaotic systems rather than following the evidence and the money trail. Perhaps even more comforting to assign labels to those who simply bothered to do so.
What is your evidence exactly?
Thom Holwerda,
I would look at the exact same evidence as proof that this AI is ready. Not in the way you want it to be mind you, but in the way that it’s going to fit right into the environment preceding it. As much as we may object, real journalism was obsolete long ago with corporations promoting engagement and profits above factual news. We can blame AI, but deep down we all know we were already on this path and the AI is merely a continuation of what it’s already learning from us. The problem isn’t so much that AI is bringing “a brand new wave of misinformation and lies”, but that it’s accurately representing our own lies and faults.
We should not expect it to be better than the echo chamber information we’re feeding it with. Garbage in garbage out.
For a supposedly tech-oriented blog, some of the authors/posters here seem terrified of technology in its state of advancement, and tend to focus on the idealization of technology in its state of stagnation/past.
javiercero1,
Thom, the author, and posters here are pointing out factual errors made by AI, but nothing said objectively rises to the level of someone being terrified of technology.
Why should those criticizing AI mistakes be labeled in this way? Wouldn’t you agree it’s better to focus on the arguments being made, rather than focusing on how to stereotype the people who made them?
Have you considered changing your screen name to Strawman?
Cheers.