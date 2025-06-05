New EU rules mandate five years of OS updates for smartphones and tablets

Starting 20 June 2025, new rules and regulations in the European Union covering, among other thins, smartphones and tablets, will have some far-reaching consequences for device makers – consequences that, coincidentally, will work out pretty great for consumers within the European Union. The following “ecodesign requirements” will come into force on 20 June:
- resistance to accidental drops or scratches and protection from dust and water
- sufficiently durable batteries which can withstand at least 800 charge and discharge cycles while retaining at least 80% of their initial capacity
- rules on disassembly and repair, including obligations for producers to make critical spare parts available within 5-10 working days, and for 7 years after the end of sales of the product model on the EU market
- availability of operating system upgrades for longer periods (at least 5 years from the date of the end of placement on the market of the last unit of a product model)
- non-discriminatory access for professional repairers to any software or firmware needed for the replacement
Especially the requirements around repairability and the long-term availability of operating system updates will affect us consumers quite positively. While Android OEMs have improved their update policies somewhat, they’re still lagging behind Apple considerably, especially if you opt for lower-end devices or devices from smaller manufacturers. These new requirements will make getting Android updates a consumer right, not an optional service if the OEM happens to feel like it. Which they usually don’t.
I’m sure countless OEMs will try to weasel their way through supposed cracks and gaps in the exact wording of the rules, but the EU has shown not to take too kindly to corporations, big and small, trying to comply maliciously.
> obligations for producers to make critical spare parts available to repairers within 5-10 working days, and until 7 years after the end of sales of the product
Parts available withing 10 days 7 years later is a pretty big ask actually.
I did not see anything about what defines a field replaceable part or any sort of pricing control. Can I just make the phone itself available as a repair for 75% of the cost of the original device? 150% Claim the entire thing is made of only 6 “”Field Replaceable” assemblies?
If you head down to the Policy section of that page and click the link for ‘Regulation (EU) 2023/1670’ then head to Annex II of that document it seems to have lists of what parts are expected to be available
And like most other regulations they use very vague language:
The price is reasonable for whom?
For the manufacturer, providing parts 7+ years requires significant costs, possibly sometimes more than replacing the device itself. So it will be expensive.
But for a user, they might ask the original price in bill of materials when the product was first marketed. So it will be economically unfeasibly cheap.
(Case in point, SATA SSDs are now more expensive than NVMe ones. A 40GB Intel SATA is $99, whereas a 1 TB NVMe is $50)
How are they going to reconcile this?
If a newer part can be made functionally equivalent, then that’s no problem. The SSD / NVMe example is pretty flawed because other reputable manufacturers produce compatible parts for far cheaper than that (e.g. Crucial 500GB SATA SSD for £32 currently – anyone paying $99 for a 40GB SATA SSD has more money than sense), or failing that, just put the NVMe in a cheap converter.
The car industry has no problem with this sort of situation, with parts readily available within a couple of days for cars that were discontinued a lot more than 7 years ago. Sure, the cost goes up as time goes on as the cost of storage is apportioned to the stock, but once it’s justifiable, that’s no problem. A few years ago I was able to get a replacement dashboard bulb for a then-19-year-old car from the dealers. It had to be shipped from a different country, and cost €15-ish, but it was a genuine part and I had it in the car later that week. Storage of a vast array of parts isn’t that expensive – any major tech company can easily do that if they actually wanted to.
daedalus,
Unfortunately it does not work that way. I gave the SSD example as the prices were readily available.
But SSDs are not interchangeable on phones. It would be the entire motherboard, the camera, or the battery.
Everything except the battery would cost several times the original launch price.
(No the camera cannot be replaced with a “better” one like that light bulb. They are very specific electronics)
This would mean either the original price will go up (say 20% – 25%) across all EU. Or the parts would be “unreasonably” priced for repairs.
“The car industry has no problem with this sort of situation, with parts readily available within a couple of days for cars that were discontinued a lot more than 7 years ago.”
I’ve got a seven year old AMG Mercedes, which was discontinued a year or two ago. Pretty much every time I need some part it’s a “special AMG part” and has to be shipped in from Germany, It can take weeks.
The car industry also has 3rd party parts. Some are even equivalent to the original.
Am I the only one having some problems with that? Sure, the intention is a very good one and I fully acknowledge that there is a problem. However, as always: how will this be enforced?
– would it not have been better just to slap a flat amount tax (e.g. 20 EUR) on each device so to shift consumer demand from the cheapest Chinese crap towards long lasting, serviced, expensive devices (possibly even built in the EUR)?
– would it not have been better to just waive any copyrights and trademarks on software and/or device that do not offer any active maintenance?
– how will I be affected when I visit the EU from Asia and bring my (personal) cheap China crap with me that does not comply those regulation?
– how many additional bureaucrats will be paid to enforce and sanction these new rules?
– who will I go for in 7 years when I found out that the promised rules have been broken?
– A tax is not an incentive for manufacturers. It’s more a penalty on consumers. Apple are one of the companies targetted here, and they are definitely not “cheap chinese crap
– That’s never going to happen. You can’t just say “can we have the source code” to a product no longer supported. On the other hand, software no longer being supported and updated is ripe for hacks and exploits, including grey hat exploits like jailbreaking, which could indeed extend a products life. making companies forfeit their copyright on a product (even if you could get such a law passed) is going to in no way help the consumer.
– This law is affecting products sold on the EU market. If you buy cheap chinese crap in china, then of course it won’t be affected. You are also liable to fines and taxes for illegal import of goods if you attempted to resell such devices at commercial scale. I’m unsure how this would work with aliexpress etc, but i imagine there will be clauses for quantity.
– Probably not many, the EU is already full of bureaucrats
– https://european-union.europa.eu/contact-eu/make-complaint_en
The123king,
I agree, the most likely outcome is for the tax to get passed onto consumers. Just look at how much apple are willing to fight against owner rights when ostensibly owner rights should just be a given. They’re going to dig their heels in and blame the government for the consequences to consumers.
I think it would be possible to have a framework whereby a company could be forced to provide long term support OR release the source code.. The choice to NOT release source code would be theirs, but then the onus would be on them to provide long term support. This seems sensible to me. It was their own choice to force customers to be dependent on them, so it follows they placed responsibility on themselves for providing the support at their own expense.
I disagree. Having open source opens so many doors. You’re right it’s not automatic in that you still need a developer. But absent source code developers have to reverse engineer everything, which IMHO is the worst.
I agree enforcement is an issue. I’m guessing the EU’s strategy might be to go after the big fish and expect the smaller fish to get in line? Not sure they can realistically get full compliance though, especially with gray markets as you say.
One major problem with source code is…
Software deteriorates. Over time code becomes non-compilable on modern systems. Look at all the hoopla for example in Python and their environments, or the older Visual C++ projects before C++-11 era.
And I’m almost sure maybe 50% of code on github will not compile today with the latest instructions. (average age of last commit is probably 2+ years old)
Just giving someone source code solves maybe half of the problem. They would still need significant effort (possibly many man-months) to make it work again.
sukru,
I do experience the scenario you talk about, who among us hasn’t. However this is why we need the source code, without which we’re stuck with hardware that cannot be maintained short of reverse engineering, which takes even more work and time.
I agree with you that dependency hell is a notorious problem. It the bane of using shared libraries. That said, it’s still much better to have source than not.
FOSS projects take work and I’m not de-legitimatizing the gripes you have about software development, but you shouldn’t underestimate the value and importance of source code especially when the manufacturer drops out. This has happened to me so many times and I wish I had the source to fix it.
Alfman,
I believe for legacy systems, trying to fix the source is usually a distraction. I have done several modernization projects, some of them very successful… but all of them taking huge amounts of time.
If possible, isolation is probably a better answer. If the software is already “mature”, I mean does everything it needs to do without major bugs, it is good to keep it as is. And use either software based or hardware based isolation (virtualization, containers, proxy and firewalls).
sukru,
I can tell right now we’re not going to agree on this. I keep encountering the same scenarios and same dead ends because products are proprietary and not really because I can’t work with the source code. The problem isn’t the source code but rather that it’s too hard to buy open/FOSS devices to begin with. For all the complaints you may have about working with source code, the effort to hack/reverse engineer/work around proprietary systems is objectively so much worse. I did work for an HVAC company that had this exact problem. So many millions of dollars worth of equipment in the field that they need to keep working. Replacing it is not only a major capital expenditure, but the costs of labor and customer interruptions to replace hardware are probably more than the hardware itself. When manufacture policies leave you stuck between a rock and a hard place, open source is a true godsend.
Alfman,
I tend to think of these as whole platforms. Visual Basic 4 -> Visual Basic 5 style.
Even if you are in Linux, the Linux in 2013 is different than Linux in 2014 and very much different than Linux in 2024.
(Same with any other platform, let it be MATLAB, JAVA, or .Net)
Moving something to the next version is usually easy. Moving 3-5 versions is very hard as many of the previously legal code is now broken. Worse? You need to upgrade all the dependencies lockstep.
Cannot just say “I will move to Python 3”, but it becomes “I’ll move to Python 3, PyTorch 2.0, matplotlib 3.0, numpy 2.1.0, … and so on”
And if we are lucky, things will fail to compile and we get a nice error message. Many times, the underlying behavior has changed, it will compile, run, but subtly introduce very hard to detect errors.
That is why keeping things in their “platform” might be a good choice, unless someone has the necessary manpower to keep them updated.
At this point I hope containers could be a way to save us.
(And again firewalls for the hardware we cannot touch anymore).
But one point though: Good documentation is important. Even if it has become a black box, it should have a good API. (Yes, this includes non-maintainable-open-source as well).
sukru,
Do you have an example? The linux kernel is known to be highly backwards compatible with userspace APIs Usually the problem is not the kernel, but rather userspace dependencies.
Languages like Python/PHP/etc regularly let themselves break backwards compatibility, and I agree that is very annoying. But IMHO it would not be fair to lay the same criticism on C and linux, both of which can compile and run ancient code…IF you have the source code, naturally. To be clear I’ve had tons of problems with dependencies, but if you have the dependencies and their source code upgrading C and linux kernel is not typically a problem as such. Both C and linux are good about backwards API source compatibility in userspace. I am really hard pressed to think of a single instance of source incompatibility at this level. I can’t say it never happens, but from experience it seems relatively rare.
The point that there isn’t merit in having source code really doesn’t add up for me. There are too many occasions when I wish I did have it. We may just have to disagree. I am ok with that.
If I may play devil’s advocate, I think a stronger point would be to suggest that consumers simply don’t have the right to the source for the products we buy. Honestly I don’t have a great rebuttal for that point. Sometimes it sucks being stuck without source code, but as it stands it’s their right to withhold it.
Alfman,
Of course, if you have a statically linked binary, it will continue to work.
But try running any dynamically linked one from 10 years ago on a modern system…
(Let alone trying to compile from source).
Linux is not just a kernel. It is the entire ecosystem. And even core libraries like glib or libstc++ will break existing code over time.
sukru,
I don’t understand why you say this. If you don’t have the original dependencies, yes you’ll clearly have a hard time. But I conceded this earlier. My point was that if you have those dependencies, they really do work even on a completely new system because the backwards compatibility of kernel is extremely robust. And to demonstrate this, I tested it in a VM right now. I took the oldest release here from archive.org “ubuntu-12.04.4-desktop-amd64.iso” dated 2012…
https://archive.org/details/ubu-esc-or-all-ver-col-old
And I ran that distro’s software on a current debian kernel & system from 2025. Using a chroot I was even able to run the 2012 and 2025 versions of software side by side. Here’s a screen shot:
https://ibb.co/6chFcFLG
So long as the loader points to the right version of dependencies (I’m not linking shared objects across decades) it should work without much effort at all. With this in mind, I’d like to revisit part of our discussion:
Why even bother backporting and maintaining older kernels when it’s so easy to use newer kernels? I just got 13 year old software dynamic executable running on a new system in less than an hour. The elephant in the room is when the driver source code needed to build a new kernel isn’t available, which is why we should all be advocating for it to be available.
You can either use the original binary dependencies as is, or you can recompile them from source. Both approaches work. Obviously having the source code empowers users to make changes, which is good for us, but bad for vendor’s obsolescence plan.
I know there is a lot of wishful thinking on my part, but it’s a shame because it could save a lot of working hardware from becoming unsupportable e-waste. Sometimes hardware becomes obsolete through natural causes, like RCA outputs, that’s life. But when it becomes obsolete due to vendors withholding source/access, it is less forgivable in my book.
Alfman,
But you cannot…
Say you have a software that has built in SCP functionality to upload web pages. It would most likely link to OpenSSL 1.0 or some older version.
Running it OpenSSL 3.0 is not going to work due to incompatibilities. Running it on OpenSSL 1.0 is extremely undesirable, or maybe illegal in some contexts due to known security issues.
Your only chance is opening up the source code and modify it to run with the latest OpenSSL.
But that opens up a big can of worms. Now you need to upgrade your code from pre-C++-0x to modern dialect. You need to upgrade all other dependencies. You also need to fix the newly introduced errors due to behavior changes in those dependencies.
This is a multi-man-month effort to get it running…
sukru,
You can when you have the original dependencies, there’s nothing technically stopping us. Obviously that old software isn’t automatically going to be updated to the latest dependencies when they aren’t backwards compatible. If that’s your point I accept it, but it is not a good argument against upgrading the kernel or even the C compiler.
I agree that software is not going to miraculously get ported to openssl 3.0 on it’s own…someone has to do that conversion, and to do that we need the source code. As an aside, I found it ironic that you bring up this specific example because I personally worked on an openssl3 conversion for work. It happened to be proprietary software, but I had the source code because I was hired by the company to perform the upgrade.
You don’t actually have to do that because C libraries are compatible even across dialects. You don’t have to use the same dialect (or even language) for all the libraries, which is good because libraries are often provided by completely different parties. As long as they share the same interface and the calling convention matches, then they should be compatible. Do you have a counter example?
I’m not denying software updates can take work, but I still feel like there’s some exaggeration in order to write off the merit of having source code. In the openssl 3 conversion I worked on, I did that work alone and I probably only got paid a few days, maybe a week with testing for that part of the project. “Multi-man-month effort” probably because of all the meetings rather than actual work 🙂
Has anything I’ve said helped convince you that there’s the least bit of merit in having source code? Or is your position still 100% that there’s no benefit to be had over proprietary manufacturer software?
The software does not deteriorate. It will still compile with the original compiler and SDK. The fact that a new compiler might have introduced incompatibilities is an entirely different matter.
When it comes to source code for existing devices – you’re not going to be trying to build it for a completely different device with a different compiler, its purpose is to run on the original device.
But actually having the source code in the first place is what matters, You can recompile it with the original compiler, modify it, or port it to run on newer systems if you wish.
bert64,
Of course it does. Have you never encountered any software that would refuse to run, or run with errors?
Worse yet, did you not ever download some source code that will refuse to compile?
I assume you were not in charge of a software modernization effort. Getting something old to compile on modern systems is a real challenging task (which pays well. yay, job security).
Compiling with older toolchains is usually not acceptable or sometimes possible at all.
This matches the Norwegian law introduced in January 2024.
Step in the right direction, but it ought to be 10 years. Not of feature updates, but of security updates. You ought to be able to safely use your phone for 10 years.
torb,
Yeah. It’s helping to address the symptom of short product lifespans, but I still feel it fails to address root causes.
I would really love it if we wouldn’t be tethered to the manufacturer for software in the first place.
I really wouldn’t mind the manufacturer’s software EOL if the manufactures released everything as FOSS and allowed the community to support it instead.. On the PC side we can effectively use hardware from decades ago and it usually fairly reliable. But on mobiles and ARM hardware in general, EOL support tends to be very bad. Even 3rd party firmwares like lineageos can loose support because it was never supported in mainline to begin with.
I know this is not a politically viable solution, but if there were some kind of FOSS mandate with mainline support before going EOL, then it would suddenly become far less difficult for 3rd parties to provide post EOL support and I think we’d all be better off (except for the manufacturers who want consumers to buy new hardware instead).
I’d like that as well, but as things stand it is unfortunately a non-starter. The code is heavily protected by IP law, and you have a web of international treaties obliging countries to provide a certain minimum level of IP protection. It’s very difficult under that framework to require the software to be released as FOSS. We have this problem on PC hardware as well, once you move beyond the highly-standardised bits of the x86 platform (for example, with orphaned peripherals). We desperately need this bit of the law to be re-imagined if we’re going to make the idea of a circular economy a reality, but for whatever reason IP rights seem to be virtually untouchable at the international level. Not even the EU wants to restrict them in the way that would be needed to stop serviceable hardware being wasted.
oskeladden,
Laws aren’t fixed in stone. The whole point of a law is to encourage good behaviors. If laws fail to do that, then they can and possibly should be changed. Also I want to point out that we don’t strictly have to change intellectual properly law to create better incentives here. Create consequences for corporations that make devices unsupportable. They can (and I argue should) be held responsible for their e-waste positions. If they voluntarily mitigate the problem they themselves caused by allowing 3rd parties to support their hardware, then that’s a favorable outcome and e-waste laws should reflect this IMHO.
It’s very hard to built up positive momentum, but I think we need to give the EU more credit because at least they are trying. That is more than can be said in many other corrupt governments that are basically serving the corporations at the public’s expense. I don’t know how you fix this when the entire government is built around corporate billionaire interests and they directly fund the political campaigns 🙁 When the level of corruption is so high, I agree progressive agendas are non-starters.
@torb
I am a big fan of this kind of legislation but I am not sure about the duration.
First, specifically when talking about phones and tablets, do we think it is the lack of updates that makes consumers abandon their devices? I feel like it is a rare consumer that uses that kind of device for even 5 years. So, even at 7 years, forcing the vendor to maintain support may be a burden that benefits few. I say this as somebody that generally uses hardware forever and knows how unusual that is.
With PCs, we got to a point where the hardware was improving faster than the software and older machines worked well enough that we could keep them for longer. I was using a 2009 Macbook Pro earlier today (Linux). I am typing this on a 2014 iMac now. For what I used them for, a brand new machine would not have offered any advantage. However, I have an iPhone 15 and had an iPhone 8 before that. My wife thinks I need a new phone. How many people are still rocking their Google Pixel 6 or iPhone 6?
The original iPad came out in 2009 (same year as the computer I used earlier). I have considered the original iPad as completely useless for several years. Maybe someday I will salvage the screen for a project but I cannot imagine I will ever use it as a tablet. Security updates would have made no difference.
That said, if we are talking about TVs, thermostats, or washing machines, I think 10 years makes sense. I would use all of those well over 10 years if I could and I think a lot of other people would too.
LeFantome,
I can’t speak for others, but I haven’t really benefited much from new hardware. At a high level they are all fairly generic slabs of glass. Yes you can get better specs, but what for? I use the phone the same way I did years ago. While I do know people who are on the upgrade train, that’s not really a hard set rule. My family do use phones until they die. Not only that, but I’m among the group of people who buy used phones if you can imagine that. Long term support is all the more valuable for used phones because your getting even fewer years of official support. I don’t think this is that usual but the lack of updates is a bummer.
I would gladly take that old hardware in a heartbeat to repurpose it if the damn CPU/OS weren’t locked down to DIY use cases. Granted I am a niche user in this regard, but do you know how many SBC & display kits I’ve bought for projects while similar and even superior hardware has to be thrown out? It makes no sense; the ability to give new life to old hardware like a PC is awesome! IMHO is sucks that mobles have evolved to become trash. Ugh I can’t underscore how much I hate manufactures for making hardware so unserviceable.
Agreed. It’s getting worse for consumers because manufactures are increasingly holding the keys to our hardware.
Alfman,
It also depends on what you expect from a device.
For many people, a Nokia 3310 was the “ultimate” phone. It was compact, made good quality phone calls, had a nice phone book, and messaging was “modern”.
Today? Most of my communication is on WhatsApp and similar internet based services and GSM is taking a back seat. I do take pictures on my phone, and given small size, it requires significant on device processing to make them look acceptable. And, yes, web browsing requires a beefy CPU (thanks to everything using heavy javascript).
So, there are reasons to upgrade. In the past I was able to hold on to a phone for maximum 3 years, but it was feeling sluggish at the end of the experience.
10 years?
That would be Nexus 6P, flagship from Google.
(Actually ~9.5, but let’s round up)
With 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a very slow processor, there is no way to have modern Android updates. The Linux kernel version 3.10 was long abandoned, and the manufacturer, Motorola is already out of that business (sold to Lenovo).
Are you sure this is reasonable to expect Google backport all security fixes to an unmaintainable kernel, and have it verified by Lenovo, which no longer is the original manufacturer?
sukru,
I do those things too, but personally I still don’t feel compelled to buy modern phones. It’s natural for everyone to have different preference though. I have a desire is curtail needless e-waste, but money’s a factor as well. A new high end phone can cost more than rent & food. The marginal improvements of a new CPU/camera/etc don’t rank highly for everyone. Honestly my main gripe is not hardware, but software because unofficial alternatives like lineageos get treated as second class citizens, but that’s for a different discussion.
I think that’s the wrong approach. I don’t think anyone wants them to maintain old kernels, I’d rather they support a new one. Honestly this is much less work than backporting updates to old kernels since kernel/userspace backwards compatibility is so good. Unfortunately though ARM manufacturers have been awful at mainlining their hardware support even when their hardware is officially “supported”. Since that work is never being done to begin with, it creates a long term maintenance burden to support new kernels. Unfortunately things like drivers can and do break often because of linux’s notorious unstable ABI. These tend to be relatively minor changes such as new function parameters, structure difference, etc that aren’t hard to fix, but cumbersome. None of this is ideal, but don’t forget that manufactures deserve a large share of the blame for this.
Incidentally I’ve been thinking that AI might be a solution to mitigate the linux unstable ABI problem. Many are predispositioned to hating AI ideas, but there’s a lot of problems like this one that AI might solve well – especially when it’s a menial task that people don’t want to do themselves.
Alfman,
There is an especially bad conundrum for Android. We have discussed this many times, but since there are different manufacturers of the source code, it becomes even more difficult, than say maintaining Windows.
Linux kernel mainters
Android mainterners (Google)
Chipset manufacturers (Qualcom et al)
Phone manufacturers (LG, Samsung, …)
Operators (Verizon et al)
In that world maintaining an update becomes a real headache.
Back in the day, there were no software updates for phones. And this is a major reason Nokia went down under. (I had bought N800 and later N900 both of them were quickly abandoned).
With a yearly release cadence, and 5+ years maintenance it becomes an “n square” task. 5 previous devices and 5 previous OS version (if you want the security updates) making 25 things to maintain.
Or… you can force upgrading to latest Android to get security updates every year. But I do not think people appreciate that.
sukru,
Of course there may be multiple points of failure. Seems like a good reason to have a law that applies up the whole chain with fines going to Qualcom & Broadcom to the extent that they are the ones responsible from dropping support.
You’re probably correct about consumer behaviour, at least at present. IHowever, the EU is in part trying to change consumer behaviour and encourage longer-term use of mobile phones and tablets. If you want to move away from the ‘new phone every three years’ cycle, then you need at the very least to make it possible and convenient to use your phone for longer. This is in essence what the EU is doing by requiring OS updates to be produced for five years after a device is discontinued. Making repairs easier has the same effect. If you could just replace your battery or your broken screen when necessary, more people would choose to do that rather than buy a new phone. That’s what the EU’s approach seems to be, and I think they’re right.
Software updates for 5 years? At least 2 product groups in homes come to my mind, that also need this – Smart TV’s and home routers. For example I know couple of pretty new TV’s, where browsers were initially totally usable, but now as sites have moved forward, nothing really works any more. Well, millions unupdated home routers are pretty big security problems by now.
Oh… and then there are 5 years old cars without software updates. And …. and …
I wonder what the consequences will be for Purism. The main point of the Librem 5 are the hardware switches to turn the radios off, and they make the phone less resistant to environmental mishaps.
I havent read the rule to check the exceptions, I admit. But it sounds risky.
Wait what? I charge my phone every 14th day. So then the company has to guarantee that it works over 30 years? This will not end well.