Repurposing e-waste: turning a TV set-top box into a Linux computer

Our mobile Internet Service Provider (ISP) has a bundle where they provide a 4G modem for internet access, and a separate TV set-top box that can be used to watch their TV content or to watch streaming services. This device was sent to us as part of the bundle, but at Zeus, we don’t really have a use for it: we don’t really watch television in our space. What we do have a need for, however, are low-power computers that can run Linux. In this blog post, we will hack this set-top box to run Linux instead of Android TV.

Just some good ol’ fashioned hackery for the weekend. You’ll need a soldering iron.

  1. 2023-02-18 4:49 pm
    cevvalkoala

    You’ll need a soldering iron.

    And some cash to pay to your ISP when they want the set-top box back whenever you wish to switch to a new ISP.

    Still… Cool.

    • 2023-02-18 7:41 pm
      Morgan

      From the second paragraph:

      The constraints we lay out for this project are that the box must be easily turned back into running the original software again (in theory, we might be asked to give this device back. In practice, these devices are written off as soon as they’re sent to customers). This means that we cannot do any destructive inspection/testing and that we cannot overwrite important parts of the on-device storage.

      Thom’s “you’ll need a soldering iron” was hyperbole. It’s fully reversible, and besides as the author said, they are confident the company doesn’t want the device back.

  2. 2023-02-19 12:59 am
    sukru

    They were lucky this time.

    There were open pins for a serial connector:

    and one pin where there are signals. These signals look like serial, so we used the serial protocol decoder to decode the signal, and indeed, it is serial at 115200 baud.

    The boot process allowed dropping to shell:

    but, most importantly, the line Hit Enter or space or Ctrl+C key to stop autoboot — : 0. Spamming Enter when the device was booting did indeed stop the autoboot, and dropped us into a kind of shell:

    And that shell had tools for reading and writing the flash memory.

    To be honest, for most cheaper devices this might probably be common. So I am not complaining, this is useful.

    One thing to take from the process: always have a TTL->USB Serial cable ready.

