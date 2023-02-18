Repurposing e-waste: turning a TV set-top box into a Linux computer

Our mobile Internet Service Provider (ISP) has a bundle where they provide a 4G modem for internet access, and a separate TV set-top box that can be used to watch their TV content or to watch streaming services. This device was sent to us as part of the bundle, but at Zeus, we don’t really have a use for it: we don’t really watch television in our space. What we do have a need for, however, are low-power computers that can run Linux. In this blog post, we will hack this set-top box to run Linux instead of Android TV.
Just some good ol’ fashioned hackery for the weekend. You’ll need a soldering iron.
And some cash to pay to your ISP when they want the set-top box back whenever you wish to switch to a new ISP.
Still… Cool.
From the second paragraph:
Thom’s “you’ll need a soldering iron” was hyperbole. It’s fully reversible, and besides as the author said, they are confident the company doesn’t want the device back.
They were lucky this time.
There were open pins for a serial connector:
The boot process allowed dropping to shell:
And that shell had tools for reading and writing the flash memory.
To be honest, for most cheaper devices this might probably be common. So I am not complaining, this is useful.
One thing to take from the process: always have a TTL->USB Serial cable ready.