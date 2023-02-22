Ubuntu and its flavours to remove FlatPak support

As part of our combined efforts, the Ubuntu flavors have made a joint decision to adjust some of the default packages on Ubuntu: Going forward, the Flatpak package as well as the packages to integrate Flatpak into the respective software center will no longer be installed by default in the next release due in April 2023, Lunar Lobster. Users who have used Flatpak will not be affected on upgrade, as flavors are including a special migration that takes this into account. Those who haven’t interacted with Flatpak will be presented with software from the Ubuntu repositories and the Snap Store.
We think this will improve the out-of-the-box Ubuntu experience for new users while respecting how existing users personalize their own experiences. However, we don’t want this to come as a surprise. If you have comments specific to this change you are welcome to respond here on discourse.
Canonical’s got Snap to peddle, so FlatPak is a competitor. That’s all there’s to it. I maintain they’re all bad and unnecessary – a .deb, an .rpm, and your source code is all you need to cover 99.9% of Linux users in a standard, easy-to-use, uncompromising way.
I guess I’m old school. I prefer .deb files as well. However, the Steam Deck, with a rolling read-only OS core and solid FlatPak integration, is at least showing me why I might care about this newfangled way of distributing software.
I haven’t taken the time to look at the technical merits of FlatPak vs Snap, but I do notice the performance hit on Firefox’s Snap in 22.04 and find the junk showing up every time I run “df -h” on newer Ubuntu releases to be annoying. I do not see such annoyances with FlatPaks on the Steam Deck, which is reason enough for me to prefer FlatPak to Snap.
Are any other major distributions using Snaps? Is this like Mir vs Wayland and Canonical is backing the wrong project again?
That’s because snaps are distributed as stacks of compressed filesystem images layered together using overlay filesystems, which means you’re paying the decompression cost every time you launch them and Canonical keeps trumpeting “fixes” which are more or less just switching to algorithms with higher decompression throughput or helping big-name packages like Firefox to restructure themselves to need to download fewer optional components (e.g. localizations).
Flatpak instead decompresses as part of installation and uses a web of hardlinks to deduplicate files across different packages based on their hashes… something snaps can only do by manually providing more ability for package authors to separate dependencies out into separate compressed filesystems that can be shared between multiple packages.
(If you want compression rather than just deduplication, Flatpak leaves that to the underlying filesystem to provide.)
Yeah. That’s just shoddy workmanship. Flatpak also uses a bunch of mount hackery, but they make proper use of cgroups to set up a separate mount scope so you only see them if you use something like
flatpak enter <AppID>or
flatpak run --command=sh <AppID>to look at what the application sees from inside the container.
Canonical helped port it to various distros, but there are flaws in it they didn’t finish resolving (eg. I think I heard that it has security issues without AppArmor, similar to how Binder is not secure without Android’s SELinux rules.) and it immediately started to languish.
…and yes, it is like Mir vs. Wayland. Pretty much everyone else is throwing in with Flatpak (which began as xdg-app, a product of the same Freedesktop.org collaboration that produced things like D-Bus and xdg-open) and, if they want something for immutable system packages, OSTree. (Flatpak is a containerization layer on top of OSTree to allow distro-agnostic application packages with shared dependencies.)
Here are some other reasons to prefer Flatpak. Last I checked…
1. The Snap client has no facility for disabling or delaying automatic updates. Flatpak treats updating the same way something like APT does and, if you use the integration plugin for something like KDE Discover, it’s just blended into your usual update workflow.
2. The Snap client is coded to assume a single upstream package repository with no provisions for adding more and provided builds are hard-coded to use the Snap store. Flatpak’s
flatpak remote-addsubcommand is demonstrated as part of the three-minute setup instructions on Flathub.
3. The Snap Store is proprietary. Flathub has a link to the repository for its source code in the footer of every page and the README for the repo in question has quick instructions for installing it yourself.
Snap argues their ability to also install system components is an advantage over Flatpak but, first, that’s just code for “we knocked off OSTree and Flatpak but didn’t use a cleanly factored architecture with well-separated porcelain and plumbing” and, second, that reintroduces the same problems that killed Linux Standard Base. (It’s the containerization that allows for successful cross-distro packages.)
I don’t have many objections in case of games, or other 3rd party software (which used to land in /opt directory). However
1) Firefox snap is a bridge too far in my opinion. Browsers are still part of the common desktop.
2) They pollute the kernel namespaces a lot. Want to check mount points? There are not tens of additional ones which don’t make useful sense. This is of course a tooling issue, and might be “fixed” with reverse grep. But, we need better integration, so they are ignored by default.
And I maintain that Flatpak’s growing popularity is the general user base voting with their feet that it’s not enough, similar to how systemd may have its shortcomings, but it won out because it solves real problems that sysvinit proponents refuse to acknowledge as legitimate or meriting solutions.
Archlinux and its derivatives aren’t exactly niche choices and don’t use RPMs or Debs. Not all Debian-family distros and versions can be supported reliably by a single .deb without doing what Flatpak does (overlaying an alternative dependency tree). Likewise for RHEL vs. Fedora vs. openSUSE vs. …
Not everyone knows how to (or should have to know how to) compile things from source (possibly including dependencies) without mucking up their installed system.
You’re essentially arguing for rule by the elites as far as choosing who gets access to what software because, if the provided packages don’t work and the distro hasn’t packaged it, users are left begging some power user to please please please deign to help them. (And doesn’t that say something itself that “power user” on Linux tends to include “knows how to build things from source”.)
I am not against newer distribution methods, but there are too many issues with the new ones. The containerization especially, when it doesn’t cause performance issues, breaks all our traditional expectations for where to find files. snaps still can’t see files outside your home directory and they’ll probably never change that. it’s not obvious where certain files go for flatpaks. For instance the bottles flatpak I tried not long ago didn’t have the correct instructions for where to put the Windows EXE, and it wound up hanging the whole OS (!) if it wasn’t there: https://github.com/bottlesdevs/Bottles/issues/1051 (in the related issue I wrote that I compiled Bottles myself from git and did not have the problem, so the lockup issue came about from using the flatpak, but who knows how that’s even possible)
I think probably AppImage is the one I’ve seen that’s most successful, I’ve used it for both 86Box and Audacious and it’s worked pretty well, though I wish there was an easier way to integrate them into my system. If a newer distribution method comes along that is transparent and better than existing distribution packaging, we’ll all be for it. But the new methods have real disadvantages, similar to how Wayland desktops aren’t feature complete with Xorg and there are real use cases that aren’t covered yet.
Greatquux its a sandbox issue caused by cgroups mount restrictitons. But if you have a drive set noexec same level disaster happens wine does not handle the case of application being on a drive that does not have permission to be mapped to executable pages.
AppImage sandbox options can cause this as well. Greatuux there is the isolate option with AppImage that enabled sandbox around applications as well yes this can bring out all the issues flatpak sandbox has.
Lot of applications are not designed to deal well with the case of a sandbox saying no you cannot access that or no this file cannot have its pages set executable. Flatpak application sandbox application causing system to be locked up/hung that is a bug with both flatpak and the application. Lots of cases the applications go and do stacks of stupid thing including never ending loops.
AppImage has a stack of cases where it does not work out for all users.
https://github.com/openscad/openscad/issues/3625
Just you have not found them yet.
Greatquux the fact you cannot do incorrect usage and have it fail safely that a bug. Bottles complied yourself was not in a sandbox. Flatpak failures in lots of cases is just showing the application has poor handling of the sandbox case.
Title feels poorly worded? They’re removing Flatpak from the default installations, not removing it from the repos or breaking compatibility with it (which would be really scummy and shortsighted).
This does diminish Ubuntu a bit as far as my personal distro preferences, but it wasn’t very high on that list to begin with.
Re: Flatpak. There are a number of advantages – sandboxing nosy proprietary apps like Discord, allowing proprietary or other finicky apps to use the specific library versions they need, standardizing installation of Electron apps (which suck but are a thing we have to deal with) across any distro that supports Flatpak. Providing a standardized way to distribute proprietary software independent of system libraries. Providing current versions of important software, with current libraries, on enterprise distros that try to limit changes to system software. I could go on a while; suffice to say that Flatpak is one of the things that keeps Linux being a viable desktop OS for me, and I use it and its features on a daily basis.
Unfortunately IMO the same doesn’t apply for Snap, because it is both more centralized and has a less well administered and curated repo than e.g. Flathub.