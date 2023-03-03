COBOL: You’re thinking about it wrong

And while headlines might indicate the language had fallen into disfavor, the amount of COBOL in use continues to grow, with 800 billion lines running in production systems daily, according to a global survey conducted last year by enterprise software firm Micro Focus. COBOL is considered strategic by 92% of survey respondents, and over half said they expect their organizations to keep running their COBOL applications for at least another 10 years.
I feel like COBOL is one of those things that can guarantee you a career. If you know COBOL, you will most likely find a job and have a good career future, but it’s probably not going to be anything sexy or anything that has the (albeit tiny) opportunity of making you filthy rich – but you won’t ever be without a job for long either.
I’ve worked with some of these old school mainframes in the government sector. On the one hand few candidates out of university are learning mainframes, which obviously limits the competition. But on the other hand it’s so niche and mainframe skills are not broadly marketable for typical tech employers. It’s mostly greybeards maintaining existing projects. Some of them have to end up retooling and applying to conventional tech jobs say when the government contracts dry up. The goal of every mainframe contract I’ve worked on was to modernize and gradually transition away from the mainframe. There may be some investing in more cobal, but I honestly think that’s the exception rather than the norm.
But what about running COBOL outside mainframes?
jgfenix,
I’ve never seen that, but may as well ask if anyone else here has?
Edit: I know some government departments migrating to java.
I saw an interesting clip blaming ancient mainframe tech for some of the major outages being experienced by southwest airlines and having to cancel thousands of flights during peek periods. Even flights that would have been fine have to be canceled because legacy systems are having trouble running in a timely fashion.
“The Airline Industry’s Problem with Absolutely Ancient IT”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-m_Jjse-cs
It’s funny to think that we all use modern apps and websites to book and manage flights, but they are communicating with ancient mainframes systems on the back end. I can imagine a lot of these airlines want to replace these systems & APIs with something more modern, but at the same time legacy systems are the backbone holding hundreds/thousands of systems together and it’s tough to replace any tech that has become a deep rooted defacto standard. I’ve been involved in some large migrations (although not as big as the airline industry, haha) and I can attest it can get very complicated quickly.