Qualcomm wants to replace eSIMs with iSIMs, has the first certified SoC

Here’s an interesting bit of news out of Mobile World Congress: Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been certified as the “world’s first commercially deployable iSIM (Integrated SIM)”. What the heck is an iSIM? Didn’t we just go through a SIM card transition with eSIM? We did, but iSIM is better than eSIM. We’ll explain, but the short answer is that iSIM is the next step in the continual march to reduce the size of SIM cards.[…]
eSIMs are still a chip taking up space on your motherboard, and that’s not ideal if you want to squeeze every square millimeter of space out of a phone. The next shrinking step is iSIM—an Integrated Subscriber Identity Module. Rather than a chip on the motherboard, iSIMs are integrated directly onto the SoC. SoC (system on a chip) integration is the technology that makes smartphones possible. Instead of a thousand little chips for things like the CPU, GPU, RAM, modem, and a bunch of other things, everything gets packed into one single do-everything piece of silicon. Individual chips require more space and power thanks to having to make motherboard traces to connect everything and having to deal with chip packages.
I’m still using an old-fashioned traditional SIM card, and while I’m sure going with eSIM and now iSIM is great from a simplification and power usage point of view, I feel like they’re both also about taking control away from the user and shifting it towards the carrier. It was a long fight to get rid of locked phones (mostly), but with eSIM/iSIM it seems locking devices down in more fine-grained ways only becomes easier.
I might be overreacting, but little red flags go up when I read about eSIM and now iSIM.
carriers have ways of restricting sim card swapping anyway. Look no further than CDMA provider turned GSM provider in the USA Verizon for an answer. They have a whitelisting program so if you sim swap into another phone that Verizon deems incompatible they will block its IMEI. I do however understand your point that integrating sim cards removes power from the user and I agree with you.
Technically, I don’t think it matters if its esim or traditional sim card. But implementation wise, it does. You’d need a quick and easy way to swap out the esim registration, which isn’t really there at all. you can’t just pick up an esim at a store and use it right now. EU should really mandate that to keep the freedom users currently have with physical sim cards. I know it will bloat the cost of the phones a bit but its worth it even as a dirty American who has only had that luxury when traveling abroad.
True, Esim prepaid services do exist though. Mostly online websites though.
Thom Holwerda,
In general I wouldn’t care whether SIM functionality runs on it’s own physical chip versus a virtual environment on the host. However it will be aggravating if this ends up locking down firmware even more than before. Running as a host VM seems optimal but I agree the big question is one of control. Is the owner in complete control? Or do they have to get provider’s permission to do something like switch SIMs or upgrade their device firmwares? It sounds like iSIM and eSIM are the same standard, just running on the host CPU instead, which doesn’t really bother me assuming it’s not vendor locked. I just don’t know if that’s the case.
Does anyone with an eSIM phone have experience a SIM swap? Are you free to install the SIM you want without “phoning home” or was there a process requiring an existing provider to give up control first?
re: eSIM.
In my single data point, it was the carrier provider app (like thing) that downloaded the eSIM do the device. Moving to a new device is also possible on the same network.
According to:
https://www.whistleout.com/CellPhones/Guides/esims#:~:text=If%20you're%20planning%20on,to%20use%20their%20eSIM%20also.
You need to “unlock” your device to remove an eSIM, though.
sukru,
Thanks. I found this too.
https://source.android.com/docs/core/connect/esim-overview
My main concern is that alt-os users aren’t somehow blocked from loading their own device firmware. I guess it’s too soon to tell for iSIM, but I’m reading that eSIM works under lineageos.
Carriers are half right.
Ideally every phone should work on every provider. In practice, many may have bugs, and don’t actually play nice with the rest of the network.
So, they enforce certification before a specific model, and even a specific firmware version is allowed on their network.
That being said, this is also source of a lot of frustration, and basically another roadblock in Android updates.
ChatGPT version:
That seems nonsense. Here in the EU, you can pick up any SIM lock-free phone, put a SIM card of any provider in it, and it just works.
I suspect that it’s far more about companies like Verizon making sure extra pay-for features like wifi-tethering are properly locked down on those updates. On my current provider and plan I shouldn’t have that, but using an unlocked phone from a different region makes it no problem. (Plus Verizon would charge me $5 extra a month for the privilege of using a smart phone on their network, but that’s a different gripe.)
dark2,
Personally I think the laws should go further in protecting consumer rights to use their devices and bandwidth however they want without interference from the carriers. Alas, network neutrality was very short lived in the US, the republican party overturned it almost instantaneously once they took a majority.
While I can understand that things progress, I don’t see that this move will benefit the end users at all. The convenience of being able to pop out the SIM from your old phone and put it into a new one trumps any perceived improvements for the manufacturers.