Apple might be getting into VR at the worst possible time

In other words, the impressive PSVR 2 hasn’t been as popular as Sony may have hoped, Meta Quest Pro sales barely scratch the surface of the Quest 2’s nearly 20 million units sold, and the ByteDance-owned Pico is struggling, too.
There have already been some signs that high-end VR isn’t taking, especially Meta’s decision to cut the Quest Pro’s price from $1,500 to $1,000 just over four months after the product first launched. But given that Apple’s headset is rumored to cost around $3,000 — double the Quest Pro’s starting price — the iPhone maker could have a steep road ahead as it tries to get traction for its headset.
I have my sincerest doubts about consumer VR/AR goggles, but at the same time – it’s generally not a good idea to bet against Apple.
The problem with consumer VR is it’s not VR, it’s a pair of screens strapped on a person’s head. This creates an effect where your eyes sense motion but your sense of balance doesn’t, making people sick. This greatly limits the applications of consumer VR to games where the player character is not moving (if motion sickness is to be avoided).
Apple will make an augmented reality AR headset that can be used while a person is walking in the real world, shaking up the industry. Haters will point out it’s not a new invention, much like the idea of a finger-driven touchscreen in the iPhone wasn’t a new invention, and that “any other company could have done it”. But guess what, so far those other companies haven’t done it (with the exception of Google Glass, which covers too little of a user’s field-of-view to be useful).
> But guess what, so far those other companies haven’t done it
Microsoft HoloLens?
