OpenVMS 9.2 for x86 available for hobbyists

OpenVMS x86 is now available for (most) hobbyists! Almost a year after the official release most hobbyists can now login to the Service Portal to download their copy of OpenVMS 9.2 for x86, X86E921OE.ZIP and the PAK (license) files ( x86community-20240401.zip ), valid until April 2024.

There seems to have been very little fanfare for this one, which seems odd considering the massive undertaking porting VMS to x86 has been. I definitely need to spend some time diving deeper into VMS and OpenVMS to prodive more useful blurbs than this one, but I fear this particular platform is a little beyond my pay grade.