OpenBSD 7.3 released

OpenBSD 7.3 has been released. As usual, there’s no nice write-up of the major new features and changes – as befits OpenBSD as a project, I’m not complaining – and since I’m not too well-versed in the world of OpenBSD, I don’t really know which of the massive list of changes impact the average OpenBSD user the most.
2023-04-10 OpenBSD 2 Comments
The option for encryption in the installer is a game changer. This makes it so much easier to set up a fully encrypted system and makes all those — mostly incorrect or outdated — guides scattered all over the ‘net obsolete.
My only complaint so far is one that isn’t actually OpenBSD’s fault. I don’t care for the direction Xfce is going, and now that OpenBSD has adopted the new Xfce release, but doesn’t yet have a full Plasma KDE desktop, means I’m in limbo for a DE at the moment. On one of my underpowered Void systems I’ve found a nice compromise of using i3 as the WM with all KDE apps and it’s good, but not ideal, and not every KDE app is ported to OpenBSD yet.
> As usual, there’s no nice write-up of the major new features and changes
Psst. That part’s your job.
The OpenBSD journal has been a part of the community for ~20 years. Here’s their report, which includes link to previous reports on what’s new.
https://undeadly.org/cgi?action=article&sid=20230410140049