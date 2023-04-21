The weird world of Windows file paths

File system paths on Windows are stranger than you might think. On any Unix-derived system, a path is an admirably simple thing: if it starts with a / , it’s a path. Not so on Windows, which serves up a bewildering variety of schemes for composing a path.

When I implemented the path autocompletion feature in Fileside 1.7, I needed to take a closer look at this to make sure I had all bases covered. This blog post shares my findings.