The weird world of Windows file paths

File system paths on Windows are stranger than you might think. On any Unix-derived system, a path is an admirably simple thing: if it starts with a
/, it’s a path. Not so on Windows, which serves up a bewildering variety of schemes for composing a path.
When I implemented the path autocompletion feature in Fileside 1.7, I needed to take a closer look at this to make sure I had all bases covered. This blog post shares my findings.
You think you know everything about file system paths on Windows?
Trust me – you don’t. What on earth.
I was close – I think I knew about everything in here apart from \\.\ (which it turns out I possibly should have used where I’d used \\?\ in the past…)