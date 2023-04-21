 Home > Windows > The weird world of Windows file paths

The weird world of Windows file paths

Windows 1 Comment

File system paths on Windows are stranger than you might think. On any Unix-derived system, a path is an admirably simple thing: if it starts with a /, it’s a path. Not so on Windows, which serves up a bewildering variety of schemes for composing a path.

When I implemented the path autocompletion feature in Fileside 1.7, I needed to take a closer look at this to make sure I had all bases covered. This blog post shares my findings.

You think you know everything about file system paths on Windows?

Trust me – you don’t. What on earth.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

One Response

  1. 2023-04-21 4:35 pm
    markr

    I was close – I think I knew about everything in here apart from \\.\ (which it turns out I possibly should have used where I’d used \\?\ in the past…)

Leave a Reply