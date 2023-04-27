Microsoft leak hints show labels on taskbar and more features coming to Windows 11

Speaking of Windows, here’s something I’m pretty sure many of you will be very happy about:

In March, we exclusively confirmed the tech giant’s plan to restore classic taskbar features in the fall as part of the Windows 11 version 23H2 update. One of the features set to return is “never combine” for the taskbar. As the name suggests, this new toggle would let you ungroup icons/apps on the taskbar.

Microsoft has finally added the early bits of the functionality to the taskbar with Windows 11 Build 23440, which is available in the Dev Channel. In the update, Microsoft has reintroduced the taskbar show labels feature and the ability to ungroup app icons on the taskbar in Windows 11, addressing user demands for these popular legacy features.