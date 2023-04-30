JanOS: turn your phone into an IoT board

JanOS is an alternative operating system for mobile phones, designed to run on devices without their screen attached. It was demonstrated as a proof of concept during JSConf.EU 2014. Shortly after it was chosen as the OS that powers Gonzo, a cellular connected and low-power camera. The project is maintained and funded by Telenor Digital.

It’s heavily based on Firefox OS, and currently only supports a relatively small number of devices. It’s open source, and the project’s goal is to make the ‘motherboards’ inside phones more useful and extend their useful lifespan.