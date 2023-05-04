 Home > Apple > Mysteries of the Griffin iMate

Mysteries of the Griffin iMate

Apple 1 Comment

A vintage keyboard, a mysterious battery, and some questionable 1990s engineering choices

The subtitle I quoted above should be enough to get you hooked.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

One Response

  1. 2023-05-04 8:19 pm
    Adurbe

    I think I had all of those back in the day!

    It was a decent keyboard, but in reality I had it because it cost a fraction of an apple one. The usb converter was almost a required item for the iMac switchover. At the time the lack of ADB but also lack of USB Mac drivers was a major issue during the quite aggressive transition by apple

Leave a Reply